Kaxabu x Wikidata Lexeme A New Path Forward for Language Preservation

Taiwan, a small island lying peacefully in the western Pacific Ocean, is home to a rich mosaic of peoples, each with their own history and culture. Among them is the Kaxabu (Kahapu or Kahabu were also being used), an under-recognized Indigenous community rooted in the heart of the island. Yet despite their deep connection to the land, the Kaxabu face the growing threat of cultural and linguistic extinction. In response, they have been actively seeking new ways to revitalize their community and pass down their memories. This is where Wikidata Taiwan enters the picture. For the past six years, the Wikidata Taiwan Community has worked tirelessly to build bridges across Taiwan, including with Indigenous groups, helping them take their first steps into the world of open, linked data. And today, it is Kaxabu’s turn.

Who are the Kaxabu?

– Introducing Wikidata to the community members

The Kaxabu are a quiet yet complex Indigenous group in Taiwan, rooted in Sizhuang, Puli. Linguistically part of the Austronesian family, and they are closely related to the Pazeh people. Together, they are known in academic circles as Pazeh-Kaxabu, and have”pzh” as their language code.

However, neither Kaxabu nor Pazeh is among the 16 officially recognized indigenous peoples in Taiwan. Without national support, efforts to preserve their culture is shouldered entirely by the community. The challenge is urgent; with each passing day, the gap widens, as recent surveys indicate that there are only about ten elders who can communicate in the language, listing it as one of the most endangered languages in the world. For the Kaxabu people, revitalizing isn’t just about language or ritual; it is an act of rediscovery, of reclaiming their identity and autonomy from a world which has long blurred them into someone else’s narrative.

Through Linguistics into Linked Data

It was against this backdrop that the recent Wikidata Lexeme workshop was held, an event born from collaboration between the Kaxabu community and the Wikidata Taiwan Community, marking the start of a new venture in their journey of preserving their stories. Held in the Wugonglun, a quiet corner of the Puli basin, next to the heart of Taiwan and home to the Kahapu people, the workshop marked the community’s first foray into the world of open, structured data.

On a typical Taiwanese afternoon, light rain giving way to a cool, comfortable breeze, participants were introduced to the Wikimedia movement. They gained an overview of Wikidata’s mission and how it works, before diving into practical sessions on how to, follow existing documentation, input linguistic data from their language into Wikidata Lexeme, a specialized branch of Wikidata focused on language itself. The platform dives deep into the building blocks of words, their meanings, grammatical roles, and usage. For endangered languages like Kaxabu, Wikidata Lexeme provides a unique opportunity. It allows native speakers to document and share their linguistic knowledge in their own language, in their own voice, and on their own terms, in a structured, digital, and machine-readable format which is freely accessible and reusable by all. For the Kaxabu people, this event was more than a mere technical training; it was a symbolic step toward reclaiming their identity on the bigger global digital stage, creating space for their voice and stories to be heard and recognized.

Looking Ahead

With the workshop ending on a positive note, marked by active engagement and a few more entries added to Wikidata Lexeme, the future for the Kaxabu community looks bright. In this beginning of a new chapter, we expect this event to be more than a one-time wonder but the starting point of a mutually beneficial long-term partnership that can empower both communities with new life and new ideas.

