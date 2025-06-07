Art+Feminism in the Philippines 2025: Documenting the Capalonga Women Bamboo Weavers

A group of women in Capalonga are preserving their cultural heritage through the art of bamboo weaving through the Kapalong Handicrafts Home Decor and Furniture. The Capalonga Women Bamboo Weavers are skilled artisans who have been passing down their knowledge and techniques to women in the community who are interested in learning the art, creating beautiful and functional handicrafts that showcase their community’s rich traditions. Last March 8, 2025, the Wiki Advocates Philippines User Group traveled to Sitio Lumok, Brgy. Camagsaan, Capalonga, Camarines Norte, to witness how these women transform thin bamboo strips into amazing handicrafts and hear about their personal stories about struggles and triumphs being in the women’s workforce. Through the efforts of Mr. Abner Aler, we were introduced to this group of Capalonga women and were granted permission to document their work.

The Art of Bamboo Weaving

Bamboo weaving is an intricate process that requires great skill and patience. The Capalonga Women Bamboo Weavers begin by selecting and preparing the bamboo strips, which are then woven together to create a variety of products, including baskets, mats, and decorative items. These strips are exposed to direct sunlight and colored with different inks to produce distinct designs. The women are still using traditional tools such as bolos, knives, and hammers. Each piece is a testament to the weavers’ craftsmanship and attention to detail.

A woman in Capalonga shares her stories to volunteers, Kunokuno, CC BY-SA 4.0 A woman demonstrates how bamboo strips are weaved, Kunokuno, CC BY-SA 4.0 Initial process of bamboo weaving, Kunokuno, CC BY-SA 4.0

Preserving Local Culture

The Capalonga Women Bamboo Weavers’ handicrafts are not only beautiful but also play a significant role in preserving the local culture. By continuing this traditional art form, the women are helping to keep their community’s heritage alive. The handicrafts also serve as a symbol of the community’s identity and are often used in celebrations and are being exported to other neighboring countries. There are similar products from other areas in the Philippines, but what makes them unique is how they utilize locally produced materials to be both used as home decoration and something that has practical use, such as woven fans, wooden sofas, lanterns, and even tables.

Finished products of Capalonga weavers, Kunokuno, CC BY-SA 4.0 WAP volunteers in the Capalonga showroom,Kunokuno, CC BY-SA 4.0 Handicrafts created by Capalonga women,Kunokuno, CC BY-SA 4.0

Empowering Women

The Capalonga Women Bamboo Weavers initiative is also empowering women in the community. By providing them with a source of income and opportunities for skills development, the project is helping to promote economic independence and social mobility. The women’s participation in the project has also fostered a sense of community and cooperation. Some of the women we interviewed are housewives who have allotted their vacant time to doing handicrafts; later on, they were able to provide means to help their children and families.

A woman in Capalonga shares her stories to volunteers, Kunokuno, CC BY-SA 4.0 A woman carefully examines the woven bamboo strips,Kunokuno, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Capalonga Women Bamboo Weavers are true custodians of their community’s cultural heritage. Through their beautiful handicrafts, they are preserving traditions and promoting cultural identity. Their story serves as an inspiration to others, highlighting the importance of preserving cultural heritage and promoting community development. As part of our work in Wiki Advocates Philippines, in our yearly Art+Feminism initiative, we sought to meet directly the women behind the culture and tradition we are documenting in Wikimedia projects. They may not be able to pass on the knowledge through creating detailed articles in Wikipedia or manuals for doing handicrafts in Wikibooks, but immersing ourselves with them has made us realize that as volunteers there is still a large part of untapped resources that needs to be preserved.

Capalonga weavers and WAP volunteers, Kunokuno, CC BY-SA 4.0

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation