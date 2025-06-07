Not Alone After All – My story from the Wikimedia Youth Conference

Group photo from Day 2 of the Wikimedia Youth Conference

Image by: Richard Sekerak (WMCZ), CC-BY SA 4.0

From May 16–18, 2025, who would’ve thought I had the life-changing opportunity to attend the Wikimedia Youth Conference in Prague, hosted by Wikimedia Czech Republic and supported by the CEE Hub and Wikimedia Foundation. It was a 3 day event, but its impact will stay with me forever. This was the first international Wikimedia conference I ever participated in and as the sole representative of Wikimedia youth from Indonesia, I felt an immense responsibility, but also deep gratitude. I am thankful for the chance to not just attend, but to represent a community that means so much to me which is KlubWiki Universitas Brawijaya.

Before the conference even started, I was already getting a taste of international community-building through an online event called the Wiki Community Forum. It was initiated by KlubWiki Universitas Brawijaya, the organization I proudly belong to. The forum gathered university Wiki Club from different countries, offering a space to share our community profiles, play games, and even edit Wikipedia together. Although I saw some familiar faces on the screen, people who would also be attending the conference, but we hadn’t met in person yet. So when I finally arrived in Prague, I was nervous. It seemed like everyone already knew each other, especially those from the ESEAP region. I feared feeling alone or like an outsider. But that fear didn’t last long.

From Strangers to Shared Purpose

Within the first 24 hours, something beautiful happened. I was embraced by open arms, by people I had never met before. Everyone was welcoming, curious, and genuinely kind. It didn’t matter that I was new to this space. In fact, I was met with warmth and encouragement from organizers, facilitators and fellow participants. For the first time in a long time, I felt like I truly belonged. There was no gatekeeping. Just young people from all over the world, coming together to learn from one another, support each other, and dream of a more inclusive, collaborative Wikimedia movement.

Group photo from Day 1 of the Wikimedia Youth Conference

Image by: Ferdi2005, CC-BY SA 4.0

Our Voice Mattered

Being in that space reminded me of something I sometimes forget, that my voice matters. Even when the issues being discussed weren’t directly connected to challenges in Indonesia, I still found space to contribute, to listen, and to grow. I learned so much from the experiences of other young Wikimedians from different corners of the globe, and their stories helped me imagine what the future of our movement could look like. I realized that understanding global issues gives us the tools to prepare for potential local challenges. It also showed me how much we can gain from collective solidarity.

Group discussion photo from Day 1 of the Wikimedia Youth Conference

Image by: Richard Sekerak (WMCZ), CC-BY SA 4.0

One of the most unexpectedly powerful parts of the experience happened at the lunch table. We dove into topics like youth engagement, female representation on Wikipedia, even the potential future of the ESEAP Youth Group and many more. These organic conversations were full of insight and create so many ideas in me. The ideas I now want to bring home to Klub Wiki Universitas Brawijaya, the community that nurtured me and gave me the courage to stand on the global stage.

Lunch table discussion Day 2

Image by: Annidafattiya, CC BY 4.0

Coming Home with Treasures

If I had to conclude what I took from this conference, I would say “treasures”. It’s not a gold or souvenirs, but treasures of thought, of inspiration, of dreams. I met incredible young people who are doing impactful work. I listened, I laughed, I contributed. And now, I return with a backpack full of ideas I want to implement in Indonesia, to help strengthen youth engagement, enrich our local Wikimedia community, and foster inclusion for all. To my beloved KlubWiki UB, thank you for being my foundation, my home. And to Wikimedia Indonesia, who kept supporting me, my friends, and all young Wikimedians in Indonesia, for believing in us even when we are still learning. Because of your continuous encouragement, I had the courage to step into a room full of strangers and speak with confidence. You’ve created a safe space for us to grow and to find purpose in contributing to free knowledge. To the organizer and facilitator Wikimedia Czech Republic, CEE Hub, Wikimedia Foundation, and everyone I met along the conference thank you for making me feel seen, valued, and inspired.

This conference might have been my first, but it certainly won’t be my last. It’s hard to say goodbye and end this conference journey. But to me this is just the beginning for much bigger things. I may not just carried the memories, but a renewed sense of responsibility and passion to strengthen youth participation in the Wikimedia movement.

