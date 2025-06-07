The ripple effect of promoting health content in Nigeria 2.0

Health impacts our lives and determines the quality of life in any nation, individuals need to be informed to make healthy choices and this is why Dr Tesleemah led the project Visibility of health articles in Nigeria on English Wikipedia 2.0 between 1st of March 2025 and 1st of April, 2025 alongside her team members Taofeeq Abdulkareem and Abdullahalaba.

This project aims to incorporate medical editors from Nigeria into the Wikimedia Movement and to bridge the gap of health content in Nigeria on the largest online encyclopedia

One crucial step taken during the project was the recruiting of new health editors from University College Hospital Ibadan during one of the physical sessions held on the 15th of March, 2025. The health editors were medical students studying optometry, pharmacy, medicine and surgery, veterinary medicine, microbiology and biochemistry at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

The first edition of the project was held between the 27th of April, 2024 to 7th of June where health editors from the University of Ilorin teaching hospitals were recruited from Kwara state, Nigeria as it was the first project, the focus was on the translation of health content from English Wikipedia to local languages, wikidata and uploading medically related content on Wikimedia common. 50 articles were translated during this project involving 50 health editors.

Building on the training held for the health editors during the first edition of the project and further sessions held in the 2.0 version of the project, the focus was on creating new articles on English Wikipedia and 100 articles related to health were created.

Late March 2025 witnessed a series of health challenges in Nigeria ranging from Heat waves and Diphtheria outbreak which also happened while the project was going on, the organizers took the bull by the horns and added these crucial topics among the articles to be created by the participants and later on, omoshebi Joseph created an article on Heat wave in Nigeria and Outbreak of Diphtheria in Nigeria.

Beyond the project, the organizer, Dr Tesleemah aims to set up an African health initiative which will bridge the knowledge gap on health advocacy and disease prevention in Africa across Wikimedia projects.

You can read more about the project on the dedicated meta page

