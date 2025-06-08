EduWiki Nigeria: Advancing Digital Literacy in Schools.

EduWiki_Nigeria is a a sub-wiki organization that supports education and digital literacy initiatives, providing resources guidance and expertise to help establish and sustain wiki clubs in secondary schools.

On March 9, 2025, Learnovation Network Foundation, in collaboration with EduWiki Nigeria, hosted a seminar themed “Building a Safer Digital Future: The Essentials of Online Safety and Privacy.” The first training session was facilitated by Linason_Blessing, who presented on building a safer digital future: ”The essentials of online safety and privacy”. The second session was led by Oby Ezeilo, co-founder of EduWiki Nigeria and founder of the FGBC Wiki Club. She walked the participants through the establishment of the FGBC Wiki Club in Abuja and its role and activities in promoting safer digital practice.

In today’s digital world, equipping students with essential digital literacy skills is more important than ever. Wiki Club Federal Government Boys College Abuja. The FGBC Wiki Club, established in November 2023 through the collaborative efforts of Oby Ezeilo, Federal Government Boys College (FGBC), and EduWiki Nigeria, is a shining example of how digital literacy initiatives can transform education. This initiative aims to empower students by teaching them how to navigate the digital space safely, access and contribute to open knowledge, and develop research skills.

Students of Federal Government Boys College Garki Abuja during Kiwix4School training Digital Literacy Class

The Wiki Club was created to bridge the knowledge gap in digital literacy by introducing students to key concepts such as:

✔ Kiwix – an offline Wikipedia reader that allows students to access knowledge without internet connectivity.

✔ Online Safety and Security – educating students on how to protect their privacy and manage their digital footprint.

✔ Information Literacy – teaching students how to evaluate and verify information online.

✔ Digital Citizenship and Media Literacy – promoting responsible online behavior and critical thinking.

✔ Wikimedia and Online Collaboration – encouraging students to contribute to global knowledge through Wikimedia projects.

Strategies

The FGBC Wiki Club employs a variety of strategies to make digital literacy both fun and educational:

✔ Trainings & Edit-a-thons – Students participate in hands-on training sessions to learn digital skills which they also edit on wikidata.https://diff.wikimedia.org/?p=156132

✔ Integration with School Curriculum – Aligning with academic subjects enhances relevance.

✔ Encouraging Active Learning – Students are encouraged to explore, create, and collaborate on digital projects.

✔ Digital Storybook Reading – Students engage with open-source storybooks on platforms like StoryWeaver to foster a love for reading

✔Community engagement-– Students participated in some of engagements some of which are Interhouse sports and African Child celebration.

Students of FGBC during our Club activity Wiki Club members during our wiki data training Cross section of students during wikidata training

Community events: Participated in the school inter house sports by organizing a match past where we came second best

Award won by the Wiki Club FGBC during our interhouse sports

Wiki club FGBC during inter house sports

Impact on Students

The FGBC Wiki Club has had a profound impact on students, fostering lifelong learning and knowledge-sharing. Some of the key benefits include:

✔ Development of Research Skills – Students learn how to access reliable information and analyze data critically.

✔ Improved Academic Performance – Digital literacy enhances students’ ability to study effectively.

✔ Civic and Community Engagement – The initiative instills a sense of responsibility in students to contribute to their communities.

✔ Enhanced Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving – Students develop the ability to assess information and make informed decisions.

✔ Mentorship and Leadership – Older students mentor younger ones, creating a culture of knowledge transfer.

✔Volunteerism–Thye begin to develop the spirit of volunteering for community engagements

Challenges and Lessons Learned

Despite its successes, the Wiki Club has faced some challenges, including:

➔Internet connectivity

➔ Time commitment

➔ Resource management and availability.

➔ copyright and licensing issues

➔ limited access to devices and space

➔ software and tool limitations

➔ Digital divide

The success of the FGBC Wiki Club highlights the potential for similar initiatives to be adopted in schools across Nigeria and beyond. By embracing digital literacy, schools can empower students with the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. With more educators like Oby Ezeilo leading the charge, the future of education

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation