Command the Room: A Dive into the Art of Public Speaking

The official flyer of the AWW Skill Up Workshop, April edition.

Communication when done right is powerful! Whether it’s pitching an idea to a group of investors, leading a movement, or advocating for a cause, how communicate is done can make all the difference

The Africa Wiki Women, recognising that communication has the power to drive change, inspire action, shape perceptions, and produce tangible results. centered the April Edition of the AWW Skill–Up Workshop on “The Art of Public Speaking.”

Screenshot of participants during the AWW Skill Up workshop, April edition

The session featured Winnie Kabintie as the guest trainer; a journalist and communication specialist with more than a decade of experience in the media industry. Community leaders from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Madagascar, Gambia, and other parts of Africa convened for the workshop.

Through the interactive session, Winnie unpacked how public speaking can be a game changer for leadership, advocacy, and community development. Key insights also cut across techniques for projecting confidence, structuring content, and engaging diverse audiences. Emphasis was also placed on the element of consideration in communication and the importance of asking the 4 W’s and 1H questions in the process of communicating:

Who do you want to communicate to?

What exactly do you want them to know and do with that information?

Why should it matter to them?

Where is the best platform or context?

How can you deliver it in terms of clarity, structure and relevance?

A snapshot of the ice breaker during the April edition of AWW Skill–Up Workshop.

Participants gained fresh perspectives on how they can utilise public speaking to drive sustainable impact across societies. And also had a good opportunity to give a sneak peek into their first public speaking experience.

Become a part of the Africa Wiki Women Community today by registering as a member. To stay in the loop of the community’s activities, follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation