📢 Call for Participation: Wikitongues Pre-conference at Wikimania 2025

Title: Building Inclusive Communities Through Language

Date: TBD, Wikimania 2025 – Nairobi, Kenya

Format: One-day preconference

🌍 About the Event

Languages are more than tools of communication; they are vessels of culture, identity, and knowledge. At Wikitongues, we believe building inclusive communities begins with embracing linguistic diversity in all its forms.

Join us for a one-day preconference at Wikimania 2025 focused on exploring how language documentation, multilingual tools, and community storytelling can foster inclusion within the Wikimedia movement and beyond.

🎯 We Invite You to Submit Proposals For:

(8–10 minutes): Share a project, story, or tool that advances linguistic inclusion. Workshops (45–60 minutes): Facilitate skill-sharing or collaborative learning on language documentation, multilingual editing, oral history, etc.



(45–60 minutes): Facilitate skill-sharing or collaborative learning on language documentation, multilingual editing, oral history, etc. Community Showcases: Display posters, tools, or media projects during our exhibit-style networking session.



🔍 Suggested Topics

Indigenous and endangered language initiatives



Oral history, storytelling, and documentation ethics



Building multilingual Wikimedia projects



Language justice in free knowledge



Tools like Lingua Libre, Wikidata Lexemes, Wiktionary



Bridging language and accessibility gaps



🧾 Submission Guidelines

Please include:

Title of your session



Abstract (max 100 words)



Format (Talk / Workshop / Showcase)



Language(s) used



Presenter bio



Any technical needs



🗓️ Deadline to Submit: [July 5, 2025]

📬 Submit via: SUBMIT A PROPOSAL HERE

Notifications of acceptance will go out by July 15, 2025.

📩 Contact

Questions? Reach out to tochiprecious2@gmail.com or message us.

Let’s build a more inclusive future through language together..

