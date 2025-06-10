📢 Call for Participation: Wikitongues Pre-conference at Wikimania 2025

Title: Building Inclusive Communities Through Language
Date: TBD, Wikimania 2025 – Nairobi, Kenya
Format: One-day preconference
🌍 About the Event
Languages are more than tools of communication; they are vessels of culture, identity, and knowledge. At Wikitongues, we believe building inclusive communities begins with embracing linguistic diversity in all its forms.
Join us for a one-day preconference at Wikimania 2025 focused on exploring how language documentation, multilingual tools, and community storytelling can foster inclusion within the Wikimedia movement and beyond.
🎯 We Invite You to Submit Proposals For:
- Lightning Talks (8–10 minutes): Share a project, story, or tool that advances linguistic inclusion.
- Workshops (45–60 minutes): Facilitate skill-sharing or collaborative learning on language documentation, multilingual editing, oral history, etc.
- Community Showcases: Display posters, tools, or media projects during our exhibit-style networking session.
🔍 Suggested Topics
- Indigenous and endangered language initiatives
- Oral history, storytelling, and documentation ethics
- Building multilingual Wikimedia projects
- Language justice in free knowledge
- Tools like Lingua Libre, Wikidata Lexemes, Wiktionary
- Bridging language and accessibility gaps
🧾 Submission Guidelines
Please include:
- Title of your session
- Abstract (max 100 words)
- Format (Talk / Workshop / Showcase)
- Language(s) used
- Presenter bio
- Any technical needs
🗓️ Deadline to Submit: [July 5, 2025]
📬 Submit via: SUBMIT A PROPOSAL HERE
Notifications of acceptance will go out by July 15, 2025.
📩 Contact
Questions? Reach out to tochiprecious2@gmail.com or message us.
Let’s build a more inclusive future through language together..
