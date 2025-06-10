Afroyanga: A Leap Forward

The Mail

It all started on the 4th of August 2024 when I received a mail from African and Proud the sponsors of the Afroyanga edition and Bootcamp. Thrilled remains an understatement to express my very expression the day I got the news. I never imagined myself being picked for this great meeting. Scaling through the message, I was immediately overwhelmed with imaginations as I was already envisioning myself in Lagos State as I read through.

Arrival

Getting to Lagos on the 21st, which happened to be a smooth ride, was one day not to be easily forgotten as I was opportune to meet other campers and familiarize myself with them. The sponsors of the segment gave us the needed treat that befits a king on arrival and throughout our stay in Lagos.

Hands-on Session

We had training sessions by different Wikimedians who were also in attendance. Accurate took us on “Introduction to Wiki-Functions”, while Ogali Hilary and Achie Sylvester took us on a journey through Wikidata. Umasoye Ìgwè made us understand the importance of preserving local indigenous languages while leveraging on Wikimedia.

Afroyanga Attendees during training sessions.

The event got me really busy as I had my hands on deck all through. I also had the opportunity to create items on Wikiquote under the tutelage of Taoheedah Abdulkareem.

Downtime/Free Day

After everything, we had fun at the poolside, which actually gave us the privilege of easing the mind with the mental exercise it has been subjected to since the time we came.

Departure

On the 26th of August, 2024, we departed Msquare Hotel Ikeja, Lagos, where we camped for a thrilling and impactful experience.

Appreciation / Acknowledgement

To date, I still give thanks to the Facilitators for what they did. This piece wouldn’t be complete if I fail to acknowledge the efforts of Kolawole, Muna, Richard Edozie, and Kayode, who made the event and our stay generally in Lagos worthwhile.

Memorable Activity

For me, the most important aspect of the Bootcamp was meeting other experienced editors who knew more than I did and guided me through this journey of editing and translating meaningful content in the Wiki Space. Truly speaking, Afroyanga was indeed, a leap forward in my Wiki Journey.

