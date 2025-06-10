Presentation of the Participation of the Wikimedians of Republic of Congo User Group at Osiane 2025

On the occasion of the ninth edition of the Osiane Fair, the largest digital event in Central Africa, held in Brazzaville from May 13 to 16, 2025, the Wikimedians of Republic of Congo User Group actively participated to promote free knowledge, raise public awareness about the world’s largest encyclopedia (Wikipedia), and present the projects of the Wikimedia Foundation.

The community’s participation at Osiane 2025 was structured around several key areas:

Public Awareness

More than 1,000 people from various backgrounds (students, professionals, digital sector actors, teachers, and the general public) were sensitized to the importance of Wikipedia as the world’s largest encyclopedia and a platform for free access to knowledge, as well as to the values and objectives of the Wikimedia movement.

Workshops and Demonstrations

The community organized practical workshops on creating and improving Wikipedia articles, contributing to Wikimedia Commons, highlighting local content, and even creating the Osiane Fair article live during the event here.

Promotion of Inclusivity and Multilingualism

Emphasis was placed on the importance of linguistic and cultural diversity in the production of free content, encouraging contributions in French, Lingála, and Kikôngo.

Network Strengthening

This presence made it possible to establish new partnerships with digital actors, educational institutions, and civil society organizations, in order to strengthen the visibility and impact of the Wikimedia movement, as well as to highlight the importance of Wikimedians of Republic of Congo User Group.

This participation is fully in line with the mission of the Wikimedians of Republic of Congo User Group: to promote the free sharing of knowledge, recruit and train new contributors, and enrich the quality and diversity of Congo-related content on Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects.

The commitment of the Wikimedians of Republic of Congo User Group at Osiane 2025 confirms its key role in the Congolese digital ecosystem, serving education, innovation, and inclusion.

