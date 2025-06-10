You in YOUth: Lessons from Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025

YOU will always be a part of the YOUth.

It can be a fancy word play but I think everyone, regardless of their status as well as background, have been in the spirit of the youth. What I mean by being part of the youth is, we have similar problems, and challenges we dealt with in the community, but here’s the catch: we can also solve these together.

The first of its kind, Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025, is a fusion of both empowerment as well as finding solutions workshops. But instead of feeling it like the usual set-up of sharing from a speaker and thinking afterwards, it was done in a way that everyone’s situation is considered. A more inductive approach—speaking first of what you feel and think, before generating results.

And what does this mean: being “you”. More than what data implies is the context as to why youngsters are being limited in the movement. From this, it gives everyone an opportunity to rethink why we do things the way we do.

When I applied for this, about five months ago, I just thought this would be just the same academic conference I have been to outside of the movement. More of a lecture, less of interaction and keeping minds with knowledge. But to my surprise, what makes this conference “youthful” is doing something while in the conference.

The side talks with partners, the rethinking with silence, as well as the group activities made me realize things that I haven’t had the privilege of time to think of.

Primary and most important perhaps is my realization on the well-being chart activity on the second day. Just for the background, the activity asks everyone to fill in a color wheel from 1-10, one being the lowest, of what kind of environments and stresses do you have. The activity made me think thoroughly.

I realized how grueling my life had been in the last years. From coping up with academic demands, emotional insecurity, as well as keeping myself from numerous adult and life pressures; it made me think more about where I am heading to. I would really like to do this in the local user group I am affiliated with since I think it would be better to also make them aware of their own overall well-being.

From that activity, I found the importance of keeping “you” in youth. To keep yourself and remind yourself why you joined the movement—to leverage as well as make knowledge more freer. To capacitate and ensure growth inside of the movement. To love and care for the world and to make one’s well-being secure. And alongside this is the need for a supportive environment through peers as well as an established framework of care and safe space.

In line with this, the ESEAP youth members came up with making a ESEAP Youth Hub, where youth will be connected and more empowered through meet-ups, knowledge sharing, skills development, as well as keeping everyone in touch—making bonds as well as friendships that last.

Speaking of bonds and friendships, I am just amazed by the greatest human decency ever displayed. More than the content, I remember the hugs that keep me welcomed. This is my first conference in Wikimedia, and certainty won’t be the last.

I don’t know but, my tears suddenly dropped as TK 0084 arrived in my country. As I get back in my province, I see now a redirection or at least my eager effort to rebuild what was lost in me during those grueling years— eagerness, dedication, and pursuit of excellence.

Never in my wildest dreams that I have the chance to talk with all young wikimedia-leaders in the world. Conversations were really insightful and I learnt much from them.

These are the photos that speak most of my experiences.

First day activity of Getting-To-Know | Photo by Janbery, CC BY 4.0

Thinking Activity of Organizing, part of Skills Market Program | Photo by Richard Sekerak, CC BY SA 4.0

Photo with Marketa on the third day | Photo by Janbery, CC BY 4.0

At this point, I want to extend my gratitude to the organizing team, CEE Youth, and Wikimedia Czech for a very nice event. Also, a million thanks to Wiki Advocates Philippines User Group for being my home who motivated me as well as for introducing me to the movement. Lastly, I would like to remember the people I have meet in the conference.

YOUr presence make this youth event “me”, and I hope you also make this event YOUrs.



