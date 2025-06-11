Celebrating the Wiki Loves Mother Tongue Campaign 2025

In a world where thousands of languages remain under-represented online, the Wiki Loves Mother Tongue campaign invited Wikimedians to take action. Organized by the Wikitongues User Group, this initiative brought together contributors from across the globe to create, improve, and translate content on Wikimedia projects in their mother tongues. The campaign ran from February 21 to March 21, 2025, in celebration of International Mother Language Day: Make Languages Count for Sustainable Development.

Throughout the campaign, participants made an impressive impact:

📝 5,000+ new articles created



✍️ 13,000+ edits across Wikimedia platforms



🌍 Contributions in dozens of languages

Recognizing Our Top Contributors

To celebrate the incredible work of campaign participants, Wikitongues evaluated contributions using a weighted scoring system that considered:

Articles created (3 points each)



Characters added (1 point per 1,000 characters)



References added (2 points each)



After tallying the scores from the Outreach Dashboard, here are the top 3 contributors who stood out for their dedication and impact:

🥇 Smshika – 15,473 points

🥈 Adimora chidinma – 8,271 points

🥉 Ibrahim Sani Mustapha – 7,873 points

Language is a Human Right

This campaign points out the value of ensuring that knowledge is accessible not just in dominant global languages but in the languages people speak, think, and dream in every day. From expanding articles to improving sources and translations in Indigenous tongues, participants helped make the sum of all knowledge more inclusive and representative.

We thank all the participants, community partners, and language activists who joined this effort. Whether you created a single article or translated dozens, your contributions helped make knowledge more accessible.

What’s Next?

Wikitongues will continue to support language documentation and revitalisation across Wikimedia. If you’d like to collaborate on future campaigns, join the Wikitongues User Group on Meta.

Together, let’s keep building a world where every language has a home online. 🌐

