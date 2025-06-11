Collaborating accross borders: Notes from the Content Partnerships Workshop

In May 2025, I had the opportunity to take part in a workshop on funding and governance, organized by the Content Partnerships Hub in Berlin, Germany. This gathering brought together people from different corners of the Wikimedia ecosystem (affiliates and allies from different regions of the world) so we could think together about the future of content partnerships, sustainable funding, and how we can organize in ways that are more inclusive, collaborative, and long-lasting.

Over two full (and intense!) days, we shared stories, challenges, and ideas about what it takes to build and maintain strong, meaningful content partnerships. We talked about everything from governance models to creative ways of securing funding that can support collective efforts aligned with the Wikimedia mission. We also reflected on the risks and overlaps in the work already happening within the movement and around the world, and how we might navigate that with care and coordination.

Mimartinez (WMCL) CC BY SA 4.0 Mimartinez (WMCL) CC BY SA 4.0

What stood out most to me was the spirit of inclusion and decentralization that guided the whole workshop. It created a warm and open space where everyone’s voice mattered, including those of us from the Global South. Being part of those conversations was really important because it helped us see the imbalances that still exist within our movement, while also letting us create and imagine new ways to make resources and decision-making more fair and accessible.

For those of us working in regions like Latin America, experiences like this are truly special. They allow us to grow, to connect with others, and maybe most important to bring our own stories, languages, and ways of doing things into the wider free knowledge movement. At Wikimedia Chile, we believe content partnerships can be powerful tools for change, when they’re built on mutual respect, reciprocity, and a deep appreciation for cultural diversity.

I’m thankful to the Content Partnerships Hub team for making space for connection, listening, and co-creation. These kinds of initiatives are essential if we want to build a Wikimedia movement that’s not only more sustainable, but one where everyone’s voice has a place to contribute.

Learn more about the Content Partnerships Hub here

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation