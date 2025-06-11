Connection and Longing In Between: Takeaways from the Wikimedia Youth Conference in Prague 2025

Some of us are lost—but deep inside, we long to be found.

The power of doing what scares you

Image by: Annidafattiya CC BY 4.0.

“Mabuhay!” I’m MaxixKatana, a proud member of Wiki Advocates Philippines.

From all around the globe, we arrived at this conference carrying many languages, ideas, and cultures. But what brought us together was our shared desire for change, for connection, and for sharing free knowledge with people who believe in the same goal as we do. That alone made us more similar than we first realized. This experience showed me how essential connection is, though I really don’t like that word because it indicates power, but somehow we need it, in a good way, especially when you find yourself in an unfamiliar place—away from your family, your comfort zone, surrounded by new ideas, foreign people and tastes of food, diverse perspectives, and people eager to share and learn. It reminded me that even when you feel small or uncertain, being part of something bigger can give you the courage to grow. You just have to trust your capability that you can do bigger than your size, and that will begin with one small step of courage. We don’t often hear this kind of word, but we all need it.

Before coming here, I doubted myself a lot; I always do. So many “what ifs” were running through my head. What if I’m not good enough? What if I disappoint all the people who made this journey possible? What if I say something wrong? I often felt insecure and intimidated by others, thinking I had nothing valuable to share—that my knowledge was too little compared to others.

View from behind

Image by: MaxixKatana CC BY 4.0.

On the first day of the event, I sat quietly in a corner of the venue, just observing all the participants., just watching them, how they moved, how they communicated, how confidently they could express themselves, while I was scared to speak up feels like my tongue was tide up, worried that I’d be judged or laughed at for making a mistake. But as I watched them, and study their reaction I slowly began to realize something: we were all in the same! We are all strangers, and we were all just trying to connect, to express ourselves, to be understood, and to be heard. We just had different ways of doing it. That every soul in that place has their own worries, but we can’t dwell on that negative thinking because we came here with a purpose, representing our affiliate and our history and culture.

That realization gave me the courage to speak in my own way. I started to talk to others, make friends, share my ideas, and express myself. And I keep what my mentor always told me—that every Wikimedian should carry “good faith” in everything they see and hear. That stuck with me all throughout the conference, and so I opened up—not all at once, but little by little. I lowered my wall to welcome all the new learnings and ideas. I started to share my thoughts, to join conversations. At one point, I even felt like I didn’t belong there that I’m too different. But as I listened to others and realized how similar our goals and values were, I understood: I was meant to be here. This is not because someone wants me to be here; it’s because I need to be here.

I made a friend during the conference—she’s from Indonesia. I told her all of my worries, how scared I am to express to talk, to open my mouth, and then she told me, “Don’t be scared to try new things. Face your fears and see the result of trying rather than failing without even trying.” Her words stayed with me as we spent a lot of time together during the event, and seeing how she embraced our differences while staying true to herself gave me hope. I want to be like her in a good way. I was motivated, and I realized I wasn’t alone. We were all experiencing similar feelings of uncertainty. The only difference was in how each of us chose to face it—and how much courage we could find to step out of our comfort zones.

This conference made a powerful impact on me, since this is the first conference that focused on youth. I may not be a youth forever, but the experience I made here will stay, and I will always use all the lessons and realizations that this event made me, as it built real connections between young Wikimedians, encouraging us to express ourselves in ways that feel true to who we are, without fear of being invalidated, and that there are no wrong or right ideas when you want something good for everyone. That meant a lot to me. As someone who’s still new to the movement and still figuring things out, this experience was a big step forward. I know I still have so much to do—so many articles to write and improve, photos to upload, words to add, stories to tell, and fellow Wikimedians to meet. My journey in the movement probably won’t stop at this conference; this is the beginning of my first article to be written.

Every moment I spent here during the 3 days of the conference will always hold a special place in my heart. I met so many inspiring and talented young people, all full of ideas and passion for change. I’m truly grateful to the organizers—CEE Youth and Wikimedia Czech Republic—for making this event possible, for giving us a highlight in the movement, helping us to make our ideas into a plan and turn it into a real one, and for giving us the opportunity to be seen and heard, to connect, and to feel found even in the middle of our uncertainty.

Me together with these beautiful young people.

Image by: Annidafattiya CC-BY SA 4.0.

I also want to extend my gratitude to Wiki Advocates Philippines for their unwavering support. Without them, I wouldn’t have been part of such a momentous event. Though during the preparation I really don’t feel like coming here because of financial problems, I have so many doubts that I can’t discuss with them, seeing how sure they are that I need to be here. Their efforts and encouragement are the first ingredients in this well-cooked pie of success. I wouldn’t have had the chance to witness so many beautiful souls making their voices heard through writing and advocacy without them; hence, this experience is a little bit tasty because it was made with their genuine support.

There’s so much more I need to learn, to discover, and to understand about the world and about the whole movement. But I’m looking forward to more opportunities—to inspire, to be inspired, to motivate, and to grow within this amazing movement. I am now ready to stand up and speak. I may have started with doubts, but now I move forward with hope, and the experience I got from this conference will always be the highlight of my youth years as a Wikimedian from the Pearl of the Orient Seas, Philippines.

Being here is not a coincidence — I am here with a purpose. We are here with a purpose. We just need to find what makes our heart race.

