Empowering Nigerian Youths through Wikimedia: A New Initiative with the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria.

Last week, I embarked on an inspiring initiative to harness the potential of the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON), a vibrant and dynamic arm of the Catholic Church composed of young, energetic individuals. The CYON represents a diverse group of youth eager to contribute to their communities and the world at large.

Recognizing their enthusiasm and potential, I partnered with the Igbo Wikimedians User Group to launch a project aimed at introducing CYON members to the Wikimedia Foundation and its mission of fostering free, accessible knowledge globally.

The project brought together a select group of CYON members for an immersive training program. Participants received hands-on instruction on editing and creating high-quality articles for Wikipedia, the world’s largest free online encyclopedia. The training covered essential skills, including how to research credible sources, adhere to Wikipedia’s content guidelines, and craft well-structured, neutral articles. By contributing to Wikipedia, these young participants became active stewards of open knowledge, helping to expand the availability of reliable information for a global audience.

The enthusiasm of the CYON members was palpable throughout the program. These young individuals demonstrated a keen desire to acquire new skills, embrace digital literacy, and make meaningful contributions to the global knowledge ecosystem. Their passion for learning and commitment to excellence were truly inspiring, underscoring the immense potential within Nigeria’s youth population.

This initiative aligns closely with the Wikimedia Foundation’s mission to empower individuals worldwide to collect and develop educational content under a free license. By guiding these new contributors, I aim to nurture their talents and support their growth as confident, skilled editors. This project also seeks to amplify underrepresented voices, particularly from Nigeria and the Igbo community, ensuring that diverse perspectives are reflected in Wikipedia’s vast repository of knowledge.

Looking ahead, I am committed to mentoring these young talents, providing ongoing support to help them navigate the Wikimedia ecosystem and achieve greater success. Future plans include expanding the program to engage more CYON members, fostering collaborations with other Wikimedia user groups, and exploring opportunities to document Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage on Wikipedia. By equipping these youths with the tools to contribute to open knowledge, we are not only empowering them but also building a brighter, more informed future for communities worldwide.

This initiative marks the beginning of an exciting journey. With the continued support of the Igbo Wikimedians User Group and the dedication of the CYON members, I am confident that we can achieve remarkable milestones in advancing the Wikimedia Foundation’s vision of a world where knowledge is freely shared and accessible to all.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

