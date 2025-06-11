My First Wiki Loves Africa 2025 Experience In The Niger Delta Region of Nigeria



A Journey Of Passion And Purpose.

By Dappa Solomon

Organising the Wiki Loves Africa 2025 photography campaign in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria was nothing short of amazing. Doing this for the first time, and alongside my brother and creative partner Michael Diala, made the experience even more memorable. As a professional documentary photographer, this was something I had always dreamed of—an opportunity to not just tell our stories visually but also to involve the community in documenting our culture, our food, and our way of life.

Was it easy? Not at all. But was it worth it? Absolutely.

Planning and Execution: A New Learning Curve:

As someone who’s mostly behind the camera, taking on the responsibility of organising a regional photo contest was a whole new ball game. I learnt so much—from planning, logistics, community mobilisation, to making sure participants had the right experience alongside with my partner and understood the Wikimedia vision. We had to map out photo walk locations, get permissions, arrange transport, secure refreshments, and ensure documentation aligned with the theme of this year’s contest: “Farm To Plate.”

Despite it being my first time organizing such an event, I can proudly say it was a huge success—driven by nothing but pure love and passion for my Niger Delta roots. We had to go the extra mile, and I’m glad we did.

The Songhai Farm Experience: A Walk Under the Scorching Sun

Our first photo walk took us to the Songhai Farm—a location that was once a model of agricultural innovation. Sadly, what greeted us was a forgotten facility, left to decay and now reclaimed by local farmers. On top of that, the weather wasn’t smiling on us either. The sun was intense, and it was almost impossible to shoot comfortably. But we came prepared. We had water for all participants and kept the spirits high.

What was once a government-run farm had now become a space where locals do peasant farming and fishing to survive. It was a bittersweet story to document, but one that truly reflects the resilience of the people.

Buguma Food and Fish Farm: Culture in Every Frame.

Our second day was all about food culture, and we journeyed to Buguma to capture the making of traditional Ijaw delicacies like Onunu, Fisherman Soup, and Native Soup. We first stopped by the Buguma Fish Farm—again, another project abandoned by the government. It was disappointing to see what was once a thriving fish farm now in ruins.

But we adapted quickly. Rain started pouring (as expected in a riverine region), so we shifted focus and headed into the lively Buguma local market. Our host guided us as she shopped for ingredients, and we documented every moment—from the bargaining, to the textures of the ingredients, and finally the cooking process. It was pure cultural gold.

Onunu, fisherman soup and Native soup Kobo Medlyn eating roasted fish in Buguma city. The Wiki Loves Africa Team in Buguma City enjoying the fisherman soup, the Onunu food and the odor folor Dracula seasoned fish ready for soup Bowl of Onunu

The Creek Road Market Walk: Fresh, Raw, and Real:

Another highlight was the photo walk at Creek Road Market in Port Harcourt. This market is famous for its fresh seafood, and it was the perfect location to wrap up our cultural exploration. The market was bustling, full of life, and gave participants a truly immersive experience. From smoked fish to live crabs, every shot was a story on its own.

Prawns Iko-ro water snail Cheerful plantain seller okra slicing Okazi slicing Stock fish Coco yam Yam seller Dried fish seller Hand pilled water melons. Freshly cut okazi leaf used in cooking soup.



Going Beyond the Plan: More Days, More Stories:

Originally, it was meant to be a two-day event. But for me, passion doesn’t have a deadline. We extended our photo walks to four days, covering more areas and digging deeper into stories that matter. This wasn’t just about taking photos—it was about preserving the identity of the Niger Delta through visuals.

One of the highlights during our extra days was documenting the iconic Port Harcourt City Bole and Fish—a food culture that defines the streets of the city and is loved across the Niger Delta. The smoke, the sizzling sound of roasting plantain, and the spicy fish all came together to tell a mouthwatering cultural story. It was important for us to include this because it’s one of the most recognized and enjoyed street foods from this region.



By the end of it all, we had over 1,043 images uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, and for the first time in the history of Wiki Loves Africa in this region, we had 36 active participants. That in itself was a big win for us.



Wiki Hour Featuring:

I’m deeply honoured to have been featured on Wiki Hour Episode 46 by Wiki In Africa as a first-time co-organiser of the Wiki Loves Africa 2025 Photography campaign in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

A big thank you to Wiki In Africa for not only giving me the platform to share my experience but also for the grant support that made this year’s campaign possible. It was a powerful journey — filled with challenges, surprises, and triumphs — and I’m grateful for the chance to share those moments with the wider Wikimedia community.

Whether you’re a seasoned Wikimedian or just starting out, I hope my story inspires you to contribute or even organise your own local campaign.

🎥 Watch the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iCsxAAD_1-o

📢 Check out the official post by Wiki In Africa:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wiki-in-africa/posts/?feedView=all

Thank you again, Wiki In Africa, for the spotlight and the support!



Final Thoughts: Just the Beginning:

It was a challenging journey—but also a deeply rewarding one. This experience has fuelled my desire to keep telling Niger Delta stories, especially the ones that often go untold. I’m grateful for the support, the friendships formed, and the memories made.

To everyone who showed up, walked with us, and clicked those cameras—you helped make history.

Learn more about our campaign here: Link

See the photos we created together: Wikimedia Commons Category

See the video of Afang Soup preparations.

View all my contributions on Wikimedia Commons Here.

