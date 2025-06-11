Wikimedia UG Nigeria Signs MOU with the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA)

On the 1st of May, 2025, Wikimedia UG Nigeria, a non-profit organisation registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), formalised a strategic partnership with the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at its Lagos office. The ceremony welcomed Dr. Usman Oladipo Akanbi, Chairperson of ANA; Dr. Olatunbosun, President of ANA’s Lagos Chapter; and other esteemed association members.

Amb. Olushola Olaniyan, President of Wikimedia UG Nigeria, signed the MOU on behalf of the organisation, alongside members of the Executive Team.

This collaboration aims to empower Nigerian authors by providing robust capacity-building and digital literacy training and integrating them into Wikimedia’s global platforms. Our shared vision is to cultivate a growing cohort of high-quality contributors who will enrich Wikipedia and its sister projects with Nigerian voices.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

* Structured workshops and mentorship programs designed to recruit, train, and support Nigerian authors as active Wikimedia contributors, along with a thematic writing contest to elevate the visibility of their works on Wikipedia and Sister projects

* Engagement on public policy issues, bringing together authors and Wikimedia advocates to explore the provisions of the amended Copyright Act of 2022—such as Freedom of Panorama restrictions and post-mortem copyright terms—to advocate for reforms that broaden public access to creative works and enhance Nigeria’s reading culture.

This milestone marks a significant leap forward in amplifying Nigerian authors’ stories and ensuring their work resonates within the global knowledge ecosystem.

