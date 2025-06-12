EduWiki Conference 2025 : A Celebration of Open Knowledge and Cultural Connection

CC BY 4.0

In late May 2025, the EduWiki Conference brought together educators, students, and Wikimedia contributors from across the globe to the vibrant city of Bogotá, Colombia. Known for its energy, creativity, and deep cultural roots, Bogotá offered a unique and inspiring setting for this international gathering focused on the intersection of education and free knowledge.

The conference was organized by the Wikipedia & Education User Group in collaboration with Wikimedia Colombia, with generous support from the Wikimedia Foundation. Special thanks go to Wikimedia Colombia for their outstanding hospitality and thoughtful coordination, which helped create a welcoming and enriching experience for all participants.

Over three days, the conference explored how Wikimedia projects such as Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons are being used in education to promote skills like critical thinking, research, and collaboration. Sessions focused on practical methods for integrating Wikimedia into classrooms and communities, with contributions from educators around the world.

One of the central themes of EduWiki 2025 was the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in supporting Wikimedia’s mission. Participants learned about tools that assist in translating content, improving quality, and making contributions easier and more accessible for newcomers. These advancements are helping to expand the reach and inclusiveness of Wikimedia-based education programs.

In addition to the conference sessions, participants had a chance to connect with Colombia’s cultural heritage. Visits to the Museo del Oro (Gold Museum) and the scenic Monserrate hill provided a deeper appreciation for Bogotá’s historical and spiritual significance. These experiences added meaning to the conference’s broader mission: valuing diverse cultures and knowledge systems through education and open collaboration.

EduWiki Conference 2025 was more than a professional event. It was a space for connection, learning, and inspiration, rooted in the belief that knowledge should be free, open, and shared by all.

The Role of Technology and Artificial Intelligence

A highlight of EduWiki Conference 2025 was its emphasis on technological advancement, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence into Wikimedia platforms. Multiple sessions examined how AI is transforming user interaction with open knowledge projects and supporting editors in tasks such as detecting vandalism, suggesting reliable sources, providing real-time grammar assistance, and facilitating accurate translations.

These tools not only enhance user experience but also lower barriers for new contributors, including students and educators. By streamlining editing and content creation, AI technologies encourage more diverse participation in Wikimedia projects.

In the educational context, AI presents exciting possibilities. Machine learning algorithms can personalize learning pathways, recommend content based on student interest or skill level, and translate content across languages with increasing accuracy. The conference highlighted the importance of keeping AI development within Wikimedia transparent, ethical, and community-led to ensure it serves the public good without compromising inclusivity or trust.

