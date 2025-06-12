National Languages: Vectors of Peace, Drivers of Inclusion – WikiLinguila at the Constructive Communication Workshop in the DRC

From May 29 to 30, 2025, WikiLinguila took part in a workshop on public communication capacity building held in Kinshasa by MONUSCO, CEPAS, and Dypol at the Sultani Hotel. These two intense days brought together communicators from 26 political parties to discuss crucial topics: the quality of political debates and their impact on social cohesion, the fight against disinformation through fact-checking, the role of audiovisual media, and most importantly, the promotion of national languages as a lever for peace.

We were there to share a strong conviction: National languages are not merely tools of communication. They are bridges to others, social glue, and shields against exclusion.

When a language brings people closer… it also brings them together

Representing WikiLinguila, I had the honor of speaking in a session on the use of national languages in public communication.

We defended a simple yet powerful idea: speaking someone’s language is already taking a step toward them. In the DRC, using Lingála, Kikôngo, Tshilúba, or Swahili in public spaces shortens the distance between leaders and citizens. It fosters a sense of belonging, cultural proximity, trust, and civic engagement.

This form of practical multilingualism, if encouraged from school onwards, would allow every Congolese citizen to feel “at home” throughout the country. It’s not just an educational matter: It is a concrete strategy for social cohesion, inclusion, and even collective survival.

Free knowledge as a civic act

We are committed to documenting Congolese languages on Wikimedia projects: Wikipedia, Wiktionary, Lingua Libre, and Wikimedia Commons. Through the WikiForMotherTongue campaign, we have shown that every language matters and deserves its place in the global digital space.

Documenting a language is not only about preserving heritage.

It is about offering future generations proof that their culture was recognized, respected, and passed on.

It is also about creating a digital space of mutual recognition.

When a young Congolese reads a Wikipedia article in their language, they are not just reading content, they feel validated.

Because no one can tell a culture’s story better than someone from within that culture.

