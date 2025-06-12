The Conference Where “We” Mattered Most: Wikimedia Youth in Prague

If you would tell the little me I’d one day fly solo to an international youth conference in Prague, I’d have laughed. Joining the Wikimedia movement felt like stepping onto a local path; I never dreamed it would lead me across continents to my first global gathering. And honestly? It couldn’t have been more perfect.

Let’s rewind. I filled out the scholarship form practically as the deadline. Zero expectations. But Aafi? He saw something I didn’t. We all need those people, right? The ones who believe in you louder than your own doubts. When I got the “yes,” the real battle began: the Schengen visa. Let’s just say it involved sweat, tears, and way too many YouTube tutorials. Dreadful? Absolutely. Worth it? A thousand times yes.

Representatives from South Asia at Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025

Only three, including me, represented South Asia. Faiz became my travel buddy, making the long journey actually fun. Landing in Prague, you could feel it – this buzz of positive energy crackling in the air.

That first night set the tone: bonding over Eurovision, then walking the Holka Bridge over the Vltava River with a bunch of strangers who instantly felt like old friends. These weren’t just attendees; they were some of the most empathetic, kind-hearted souls I’ve ever met.

And the conference itself? Revolutionary. People from everywhere…different faces, accents, cultures, experiences. But here’s the thunderbolt that hit me: We are just the same people. Seriously. Underneath it all, our hearts beat to the same rhythm. We crave connection. We love listening to each other’s stories. We want to lift each other up, judgment-free, driven by this pure, simple desire to make the world better. Wikimedia’s universe – from Wikipedia and Commons to Wikidata, Wikisource, Wikiquote, Wikivoyage, and beyond, gives us the tools to turn that passion into action. But this conference? It gave us the space – a safe, freeing space – to spread our wings. Forget the stereotypes about GenZ being blunt or rude. Here, our youth wasn’t just accepted; it was embraced, celebrated, and set free to shine.

In conversation with Ferfive

So, what did we actually do?

The organizers nailed it. We got journals to untangle our thoughts (genius!). Slido sessions were hilariously engaging. The “Human Bingo” icebreaker? Chaos, but the fun kind where you’re learning weirdly specific things about new friends! Seeing our personalized avatars plastered on the conference walls? That hit differently, a visual reminder we were part of something special, together.

The discussions cut deep. We tackled youth participation: Why the drop-off? How do we fix it? Hearing different regional struggles the cultural barriers, lack of support, simple unawareness – was eye-opening. It wasn’t just complaining; it was brainstorming collective solutions. We talked about well-being and burnout prevention, crucial stuff. How can we build anything positive if our own tanks are empty? We explored what respect, tolerance, and true support look like in young leaders. We even carved out time to plan regional actions for when we got home.

Group Discussion on Day-1 with fellow Wikimedians

And my absolute favorite? “The Letter to My Future Self.” We poured our hearts into emails scheduled to land in our inboxes on December 31st. Just thinking about Future Me opening that… goosebumps. Finally, exploring Prague with ActionBound? Flawlessly planned. Every detail felt thoughtful.

The Real Magic: The People

This conference gave me friends I didn’t know my soul was missing. Beautiful, brilliant souls from everywhere: Malaysia, the USA, Turkey, Ghana, Egypt, Mexico, Korea, Canada, Austria, the Philippines, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia… the list felt endless! These weren’t just attendees; they were powerhouses. Each person carried not only their own incredible experiences but the weight and hope of the communities they came from. Talking to them was like opening a window to the world.

Group of Wikimedians enjoying Social event at Azyl 78, Stromovka

I dove deep into conversations that lit a fire in me. Like talking with Jessica from the Wikimedia Foundation about Wiki Club AMU‘s mission: bringing young Muslim women together in our community. We’re all fairly new at this, but the dedication to bridge the gaps on Wiki projects – especially for young Muslim women – is fierce. This conference flooded me with ideas on how to connect our efforts globally. And the best part? Brilliant editors from different corners heard about Wiki Club AMU and welcomed collaboration ideas wholeheartedly. That openness? Pure gold. The connection was instant, deep, like we’d known each other lifetimes and were just finding our way back. We knew we’d find each other someday.

Wiki Girls at Hotel Fitzgerald

Love & Gratitude

This experience shifted something fundamental in me. Above all, it gave me the confidence to voice my thoughts, my opinions, loud and clear. It cemented my love for stories; hearing them, sharing them. I thrive on deep conversations. And I’m drawn, magnetically, to people who selflessly want to change things for the better. Understanding why they do it? That’s the fuel.

Group photo from Day 2 of the Wikimedia Youth Conference

Huge, heartfelt applause to the entire WYC organizing team (Wikimedia Czech Republic, CEE Hub, Wikimedia Foundation) – you built more than a conference; you built a homecoming.

But none of this journey, from filling out that form to walking the halls in Prague – would have happened without my anchors: My incredible Wiki Club AMU team, who rooted for me at every single step, through every visa panic and excited update. And the unwavering support of the Deoband Community Wikimedia honestly, without you, Wiki Club AMU wouldn’t even exist. Thank you for believing in us.

To everyone who shared this space, these conversations, these moments… you have a permanent place in my heart. Truly remembered for life. Thank you, thank you, for hearing from me.

