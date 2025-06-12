Welcoming Wikimedia Aotearoa New Zealand as the Latest Wikimedia Chapter

A few edits turned into meetups. A few meetups turned into a community. And now, that community has become an official Wikimedia chapter, shaping the future of free knowledge in Aotearoa New Zealand.

The wider Wikimedia movement celebrates and welcomes Wikimedia Aotearoa New Zealand (WANZ) as the latest Wikimedia chapter in this global network. This marks an important milestone in the work of Wikimedians in the country to advance the free and open knowledge movement.

As a recognized chapter, WANZ is now prepared to amplify its impact, connect with the global movement, and ensure that the stories, history, and knowledge of Aotearoa are freely accessible to the world.

How it all began

The journey started back in 2006 when some New Zealand editors initiated discussions around forming a user group. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get the numbers and engagement needed to start the activities of a user group – at the time.

A renewed effort took off 12 years later, when editor Dr Mike Dickison received funding from the Wikimedia Foundation to take on the role of Wikipedian at Large. This role saw Mike engaging with editors and GLAM organisations across the country, which allowed him to pull together a mailing list of editors for a potential user group.

As more editors joined the effort, the group found themselves limited —only able to apply for grants as individuals, they were running events on shoestring budgets. This challenge prompted them to take the next step: forming an official user group to access more funding, resources, and support.

Around this time, a group of editors in Wellington had been meeting monthly to connect and share ideas. When COVID-19 hits, the group shifted online—opening up their sessions to editors across the country. This move helped strengthen connections nationwide, leading to more coordinated communication and increased participation in user group activities.

WANZ has continued to grow since. And this story shows how the power of a few Wikimedians coming together can turn individual passion into collective impact.

“The committee is very proud of the efforts of volunteer New Zealand Wikipedians over the years that have led to this organisational milestone.”

– Lisa Maule (Acting President, WANZ)

Bridging gaps, building knowledge

Over the years, WANZ has shown commitment and dedication in supporting open knowledge as evidenced by its various projects, outreach, and collaborations on a wide-range of thematic interests.

In addressing gender gap, WANZ contributed with the New Zealand Women in Architecture Aotearoa WikiProject, which is focused on improving the coverage of New Zealand women architects and their work in Wikipedia, Wikidata and Wikimedia Commons. Last year, a New Zealand editor contributed to the Women in Red efforts by creating a new article on a notable woman every single day in 2024.

WANZ has also been a champion for biodiversity knowledge. Through the work of the 2023 Wikipedian Laureate and local editor Siobhan Leachman, the chapter has helped expand documentation of New Zealand’s unique species. A recent collaboration saw the Biodiversity Heritage Library harvest persistent identifiers (PIDs) from Wikidata, ensuring the information is reused and linked on BHL catalogue pages.

This commitment to biodiversity continues through projects like Critter of the Week, a collaboration between volunteers and Radio New Zealand. For each weekly broadcast—featuring underappreciated or endangered species—volunteers create or enhance the corresponding Wikipedia article. Since its launch in 2015, the show has highlighted over 300 species of plants, animals, and fungi from across Aotearoa.

The chapter has developed strong relationships with key GLAM institutions in the country including Auckland Museum, Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, and LIANZA (Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa).

Its partnership with Auckland Museum has led to the support of research and content development on local histories as a resource for schools to teach a new curriculum with a stronger focus on Aotearoa New Zealand history. Today, WANZ supports a full-time Wikipedian in Residence at the museum, further deepening this collaboration.

Its flagship initiative, the New Zealand Wikipedian at Large, has been ongoing since its launch in 2018. The current incumbent is now based in Christchurch, where he’s focused on expanding local content and strengthening editing capacity in the region—including the nearby historic settlement of Banks Peninsula.

A springboard for growth

The efforts of this newly recognized chapter have laid the groundwork for an even greater role in the movement. Gaining a chapter status equipped WANZ with stronger structural support and a more solid foundation to achieve this.

Lisa Maule, acting president of Wikimedia Aotearoa New Zealand, acknowledges this recognition as a springboard for growth, connection, and greater impact.

“Chapter recognition gives us a clear mandate from the Wikimedia Foundation to keep building and growing our networks and projects throughout Aotearoa New Zealand,” she states.

She affirms the chapter’s commitment to deepening regional and global collaboration. “We are grateful for the support we receive from the Wikimedia Foundation, and look forward to extending our connections with the East and Southeast Asia and Pacific region, and across the international Wikipedia movement,” she explains.

Golden Bay Edit-a-thon 2024 Golden Bay Edit-a-thon 2024 WikiCon Wellington 2023

Looking into the future

As the new chapter continues to grow, plans are underway for the annual WikiCon, set to take place in Ōtautahi Christchurch in May 2025. The event will bring together editors from across the country to share ideas, celebrate achievements, and strengthen the community.

The chapter also remains deeply committed to fostering valuable partnerships. They are continuing to collaborate with Auckland War Memorial Museum—supporting initiatives like hosting a Wikipedian in Residence and improving local Wikipedia content and editing skills. This ongoing work not only strengthens community engagement but also enriches New Zealand’s digital heritage.

In addition, WANZ is supporting continued efforts to make New Zealand’s unique biodiversity more visible and accessible, ensuring that the country’s natural heritage is well-represented online.

Looking ahead, Wikimedia Aotearoa New Zealand will be focusing on developing relationships with like-minded institutions, broadening connections with the wider GLAM sector, and growing participation in global initiatives such as 1Lib1Ref.

With a strong foundation and a growing network of dedicated volunteers, the chapter is ready to continue shaping a more open, inclusive, and well-documented knowledge landscape in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“It’s onwards and upwards from here for open and accessible knowledge contributed by the diverse groups of people living in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

– Lisa Maule (Acting President, WANZ)

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation