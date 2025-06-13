Reflecting, Renewing, and Looking Ahead: Wikimedia Belgium’s 2025 General Assembly

On Saturday, 10 May 2025, Wikimedia Belgium held its Annual General Assembly in Brussels, hosted at the Amazone non-profit organisation. Under a bright spring sky, members from across the country gathered to reflect on the past year, shape the path ahead, and reaffirm their shared commitment to the Wikimedia mission.

A Moment for Reflection and Inspiration

The Assembly opened with a detailed review of our activities over the past year. Celebrating achievements is an important part of our culture—but so is learning from experience. This retrospective not only acknowledged the collective efforts of our volunteers and partners but also sparked new ideas and future-oriented action points.

Financial Health and Accountability

The financial report for 2024 was presented and unanimously approved, confirming the association’s strong and transparent financial position. Financial stewardship remains a core responsibility, and we continue to operate with care and accountability to our members and the broader movement.

The Board: Continuity and Renewal

The General Assembly granted discharge to the board for its 2024 activities. In addition, board member mandates that had expired were subject to (re)election. We are pleased to announce:

Geert Van Pamel was re-elected as both board member and chairman.

was re-elected as both board member and chairman. Norbert Matheuwezen was re-elected as board member.

Their continued service provides valuable continuity and expertise as we navigate the years ahead.

Planning for 2025—and Beyond

A key part of the day involved discussion and approval of the 2025 budget and annual plan. In addition, members began exploring early priorities for 2026. Long-term thinking and transparency are central to Wikimedia Belgium’s approach to planning and decision-making.

Growing the Community

The General Assembly also welcomed Bas van Pelt as a new effective member. Strengthening participation and engagement within our community is essential to the sustainability of our affiliate and its work.

Dialogue, Questions, and Connection

The agenda concluded with an open floor for member questions, remarks, and other topics. These conversations reaffirmed the importance of dialogue in a healthy volunteer-led organisation. The day ended with informal discussions over drinks, strengthening the bonds between our members and supporters.

Gratitude and Next Steps

We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who participated in the Assembly. Your commitment and engagement are the foundation of Wikimedia Belgium’s impact and evolution. Together, we continue to build a vibrant, inclusive, and forward-looking affiliate—one that contributes to the broader Wikimedia movement in meaningful ways.

