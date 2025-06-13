Why you should be part of Let’s Connect: evaluating the program’s results

In April 2022 Let’s Connect was announced. What has happened after three years? What is its impact, and why and how should it grow within the Movement?

The summary of results is based on this evaluation report (executive summary, full report) that presents the impact of Let’s Connect from April 2022 to November 2024, based on participation data, an open survey (n=189), and 6 case study interviews with Let’s Connect learners and sharers.

🌎 A recap:

Let’s Connect is a peer learning program that enables Wikimedia organizers to share knowledge, connect, and build necessary skills to improve their Wikimedia contribution and retention. The program fosters skill-building, networking, and knowledge exchange through online Learning Clinics, workshops at regional conferences, learning resources, and a skills directory.

Since its start in April 2022, the initiative has grown significantly, reaching 730 participants across 44 countries and 70 language Wikipedias. It has engaged 64% of Wikimedia affiliates. The team has facilitated 65 Clinics on 30 topics, ranging from organizational, programmatic, and on-wiki skills. Let’s Connect is driven by embedded community liaisons who ensure outreach and inclusivity, making the program more accessible and sustainable. It embodies effective WMF-community collaboration in co-operating a programme, rather than an either-or model.

Note: Let’s Connect registration is now available in multiple languages on the Capacity Exchange tool. If you have not registered yet do so here! Make sure to fill out the additional information to register to Let’s Connect after filling out your CapX profile.

⚖️ Insight 1: As a diverse and safe learning space, Let’s Connect is contributing to Movement equity goals.

“It’s a melting pot for skills and knowledge acquisition” Let’s Connect participant (evaluation survey response)

Initially, there was a larger number of newcomer organisers but recently there is more diversity in participants, from newcomers to people that have been in the movement more than 10 years, from individual organisers to affiliate board members.

70% of shares (showcasing their experience and sharing skills in Learning Clinics) are from underrepresented regions, and 58% of sharers identify as women.

79% of respondents believe Let’s Connect offers a safe and welcoming learning space with a clear sense of community, which research (referenced in the report) shows is important for retention. The care to organise spaces and make them increasingly contextualised and inclusive has been key for this (see some cases).

Of the 350 participants not officially registered there is evidence of greater regional diversity, with many more LAC, NWE, CEE, and MENA participants than the official registration shows.

💬 Insight 2: Let’s Connect allows people to build skills and network, which is an incentive to grow and stay in the Movement.

“In the Let’s Connect program, I have learned important skills such as effective communication, leadership, and project management techniques. This knowledge has helped me a lot in my social work, especially in Wikipedia editing and community work as a Wikipedia editor and trainer” Let’s Connect participant (survey response)

Ridzaina, CC BY-SA 4.0

59% of participants actively share knowledge and skills with their communities and feel it has led to personal growth within the Wikimedia Movement, by organising more events to bring in newcomers, being more actively involved in Movement discussion, taking on new roles, among others. See stories of people like Sadam and Mohammed to understand how.

Those who come to Let’s Connect as newcomers, tend to stay and be active. 60% of people who registered more than 2 years ago have been active in the last 3 months in Learning Clinics.

🌍 Insight 3: Let’s Connect is offering a platform to bring Foundation work closer to the Movement, contributing to Movement knowledge documentation and strengthening the Movement’s capacity-building ecosystem

“Let’s Connect has an important role to play in sharing information within the movement, I’m glad there’s a group within the movement making a space for learning. My compliments to you and the team.” Affiliate sharer in a Learning Clinic

JBequio, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons Ridzaina, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

30% of Learning Clinics have included Wikimedia Foundation (WMF) staff from various departments, fostering trust and knowledge exchange and sharing important tools to increase community growth.

Let’s Connect has developed structured knowledge-sharing resources, contributing to the Movement Strategy goals of knowledge management. It has become a useful platform for affiliates and volunteers to document and share their knowledge where they may not have the time, networking, or team resources to do so.

developed structured knowledge-sharing resources, contributing to the Movement Strategy goals of knowledge management. It has become a useful platform for affiliates and volunteers to document and share their knowledge where they may not have the time, networking, or team resources to do so. Let’s Connect has contributed methodologies and connected participants to the broader Wikimedia capacity-building efforts and is being seen as a key node for regional and thematic hub pilots.

As the Movement entities’ ecosystem is being discussed, Let’s Connect can continually generate capacities and learning around models for WMF-community co-creation, peer sharing, and capacity building.

💡 The report also highlights areas for improvement and future growth given the external trends and WMF priorities.

❤️ Let’s Connect can grow as a platform that services Movement entities and volunteers to find meaningful connections that Global Trends show are important for participation on online platforms.

that Global Trends show are important for participation on online platforms. 📈 Programme expansion can mean better catering to differentiated audiences and their needs. Including key audiences such as newcomers, users with extended rights and youth and promote product tools that support volunteer growth.

🖥️ Future evaluation impact will focus on looking at trends between on-Wiki activity, Movement engagement, and Let’s Connect participation.

Other programmatic adjustments: Localised and contextualized Learning Clinics: provide options in local languages and more varied time zones, as well as local implementations such as those piloted in Nigeria and Tanzania. Develop shorter, digestible learning materials for wider accessibility and adoption. Strengthen outreach through Let’s Connect ambassadors and targeted communication strategies. We are currently working on integrating our registration and peer connection tools on the user-friendly and multilingual Capacity Exchange. Further develop useful recognitions for learners and sharers (badges, visibility, certification). Promote mentorship connections to enhance personalized learning experiences. Integration with Structured Learning through WikiLearn for deeper skill development.



A very special thanks to the outstanding working group, without them, none of this would exist! And finally, to Let’s Connectors that show up with enthusiasm and care for others, embossing the unique Let’s Connect culture. This community needs you! Join here.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation