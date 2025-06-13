Wikimedia Youth Conference: Global Community of Future Movement Leaders United in Prague

From May 15–18, 2025, Prague transformed into a vibrant hub of youthful energy, open dialogue, and idea-sharing as it hosted the very first Wikimedia Youth Conference — an international gathering of young Wikimedians from around the world. This groundbreaking event was unprecedented within the movement: designed by youth, for youth, with a strong emphasis on amplifying their voices, experiences, and visions for engagement.

The conference was initiated and organized by Wikimedia Czech Republic, led by executive director and main organizer Klára Joklová, in collaboration with the CEE Hub — the regional platform for Central and Eastern Europe — represented at the event by coordinator Barbara Klen. The event was widely supported from the outset and was made possible in part thanks to the CEE Youth Group. This informal collective, connecting young Wikimedians from the region with the support of the CEE Hub since spring 2023, served as the inspiration to scale up the experience globally. The goal was to connect with similar youth-led initiatives like Wikivibrance and young Wikimedians from the German-speaking community.

The conference welcomed 83 young people aged 18 to 26 who are actively involved in projects such as Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons. Their shared goal was to exchange experiences, learn from one another, and co-create an environment in which the younger generation not only participates in the Wikimedia movement but actively shapes its future direction.

How to attract young people to Wikipedia?

This overarching question — “How to attract young people to Wikipedia?” — framed the entire program. It resonated throughout the discussion panels, group work, and individual contributions. The question stems from the understanding that young people play a crucial role in today’s open knowledge ecosystem — and that their involvement is key not just as editors, but as future leaders essential to the long-term sustainability of Wikimedia projects.

The conference set out to achieve three main goals:

Create a space where young Wikimedians themselves could identify the barriers and motivations that influence youth engagement in Wikimedia projects,



Foster an environment for sharing experiences and ideas across regions and cultures,



Empower participants to develop concrete plans for working with their peers in their local communities.

The topics participants explored over the course of the three-day conference included questions such as:

How can Wikimedia projects be introduced to young people using the language and tools they already use?



How can we support long-term engagement of young editors so their motivation doesn’t fade after their first editing attempts or due to lack of support?



How can we build communities where young people feel safe, supported, and heard?



How can we empower them to become active co-creators in shaping the future of the Wikimedia movement?



The conference was not structured as a series of traditional lectures — quite the opposite. Participants worked together in small groups, engaged in facilitated discussions, and shared personal stories as well as locally proven strategies. At the end of the conference, each participant had the opportunity to create their own action plan — a set of concrete steps for applying newly gained insights and inspiration within their own communities.

Applications Came from All Over the World

The strong interest in participating made it clear that the topic of youth in the Wikimedia movement resonates deeply. A total of 223 young people from 90 countries applied for a scholarship to attend the conference, representing 108 different nationalities. Nearly 42% of applicants were women (93 in total), and the average age of applicants was 23.3 years.

This broad and diverse interest highlights that young people from a wide range of regions and cultural backgrounds are eager to contribute actively to Wikimedia projects — and are also seeking opportunities to connect, learn from one another, and strengthen their communities.

The selection process was designed to prioritise fair regional representation and a diverse range of experiences. Applicants were expected to have some organisational experience, but more importantly, demonstrable potential for leadership in the future. One of the core goals of the event was to support and cultivate the next generation of movement leaders. To help identify the strongest candidates, we invited Wikimedia chapters, user groups, and individual leaders to nominate outstanding representatives of their communities. The result was a well-balanced group of 83 young Wikimedians from around the world, representing both established communities and underrepresented regions.

83 Faces, 49 Countries: What the Global Young Wikimedia Community Looked Like in Person

Out of the original 223 scholarship applicants, an international 13-member scholarship committee selected 80 participants from over 50 countries. The primary goal of the committee was to ensure fair geographic representation, while also considering gender and linguistic balance, diversity of experience, and broad community representation — in short, the overall richness of voices. According to the allocation plan, 40 scholarships were granted to the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, while the remaining 40 were evenly distributed among the other seven Wikimedia regions.

Despite careful planning and strong support for each scholarship recipient, not all selected participants were able to make it to Prague. Fifteen of them were ultimately denied visas or exit permits, mostly from regions with limited diplomatic presence or complex visa procedures. Their absence was deeply felt and highlighted once again the ongoing issue of accessibility to international Wikimedia events for youth from all corners of the world.

Organisers worked hard to reassign the unused spots to other applicants. On the bright side, persistent follow-up efforts helped us win the visa battle in several countries. In the end, we also enabled remote participation for those who couldn’t travel, although time zone differences posed significant challenges in practice.

In several cases, we successfully negotiated additional support from Wikimedia chapters to cover the participation of their community representatives — particularly from Western Europe and neighboring countries. These participants received either partial funding or had their full costs covered by their home communities or chapters.

From a regional perspective, the final composition of participants (excluding online attendees but including WMF guests) was as follows:

Total: 83 young participants , including volunteers



, including volunteers 76 fully attending participants



4 partial scholarship recipients



6 self-funded participants

Region Number of Participants CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) 38 NWE (Northern and Western Europe) 8 ESEAP (East, Southeast Asia and Pacific) 8 LATAM (Latin America) 8 MENA (Middle East and North Africa) 4 SSA (Sub-Saharan Africa) 3 SASIA (South Asia) 3 NA (North America) 4

This distribution demonstrates that, despite various barriers, the Wikimedia movement has the potential to connect young people across continents — and that a truly global network of young, active contributors is already taking shape. At the same time, it highlights the need to offer more targeted support to those facing visa-related restrictions.

Thirteen invited guests supported the event, including key representatives from the Wikimedia Foundation whose work closely aligns with the conference themes, as well as delegates from the CEE Hub, Wikimedia Austria, and Wikimedia Deutschland. These guests generously shared their expertise during the skills market and contributed to selected parts of the program and production.

Special thanks also go to the dedicated volunteers who helped make the event a success.

A Space for Everyone: How Dialogue Shaped the Conference

The program was not based on a traditional “call for papers.” Instead, participants were encouraged from the very beginning to bring their own experiences and perspectives — and to share them with others. Ahead of the conference, they received a reflective assignment that they were invited to discuss within their communities. As a result, they arrived in Prague well-prepared — not only in terms of topics but also mentally and emotionally.

On the first day, each participant introduced themselves through a visual presentation known as a WikiAvatar — a simple poster incorporating elements of self-identification, personal motivation, and contributions to their community. This format helped break the ice and set a tone of openness and mutual trust.

The main format of the conference revolved around facilitated discussion groups, led by a peer-lead team from the CEE Youth Group. These young facilitators had already undergone training during the pre-conference CEE Youth Meeting held in Prague in November 2024. Together with the organizing team, they helped create a structured yet natural space for deep and meaningful conversations.

In total, the discussion setup included:

10 in-person groups ,



, 1 online group for those unable to attend physically,



for those unable to attend physically, 1 observer group, composed of guests and conference observers.

The discussions were structured around clearly defined questions that encouraged participants to reflect critically, emotionally, and practically. The entire space was designed to ensure that everyone had a voice — regardless of language, experience, or confidence level.

Gentle facilitation techniques helped foster this inclusive environment. One such technique was the simple gesture of raising a hand to quiet the room and invite a moment of reflection.

Throughout the conference, the program was enhanced by the use of Slido — an interactive platform developed by a Slovak start-up — which allowed participants to:

respond to questions via their phones,



vote on outcomes,



and share real-time feedback.



This tool helped visualize collective discussions and continuously gather outputs from the working groups. The activity wasn’t a one-off — participants remained actively engaged with Slido from the first to the last day.

Each participant also received a personal workbook titled “My Journal”, designed to accompany them through the full program. It provided space for note-taking, reflection, and ongoing planning. By the end of the conference, this journal had evolved into an individual 6–12 month action plan, in which each participant outlined:

what steps they wanted to take within their local community,



how they intended to engage other young people,



and what kind of support they would need to succeed.



Participants left not just with inspiration, but with a tangible tool to guide their next steps. Organizers also committed to developing a support system in the months following the event — one that would help realize these plans and foster a sustainable network of mutual learning and collaboration among young Wikimedians across regions.

As one participant summarized in their reflection:

“These weren’t just conversations — they were deep, structured dialogues that led us to think, listen, and open up.”

But the conference wasn’t all work. A significant part of the program focused on socializing and building relationships — a key element of community work. Young Wikimedians spent free time together walking around Prague, enjoying leisure activities, playing board games, or watching the Eurovision Song Contest finale.

These informal moments strengthened trust, sparked lasting friendships, and formed collaborative networks that can continue well beyond the event itself. What emerged was not just a group with shared interests, but a genuine community rooted in shared experience and mutual respect.

Discussion Outcomes and Recommendations for the Future

Thanks to carefully facilitated group work, the three-day conference generated a wealth of insights, shared experiences, and concrete proposals. Participants reflected on a variety of questions related to their roles in the movement, the needs they perceive, and how the Wikimedia movement can better support youth participation. From these discussions, four main levels of recommendations emerged:

1. What can I do as an individual?

Participants agreed that a key condition for long-term engagement is personal well-being and sustainability. To support this, they emphasized the importance of:

learning to say “no” and setting healthy boundaries,



taking regular breaks from wiki activities,



maintaining a balance between online work and personal life,



finding support within the community, sharing experiences, and celebrating small victories.

Participants highlighted several ways to actively support their local communities, including:

mentoring newcomers (e.g., acting as an “edit buddy”),



organizing peer workshops,



founding local groups, such as WikiClubs.



2. What can local communities and organizers do?

Many participants were already serving as organizers in their home communities. From their perspective, local groups should:

host regular offline and/or online meetups to build trust and relationships,



create supportive and safe environments where young people feel comfortable sharing,



provide clear onboarding guides and materials to make participation easier,



foster open sharing of experiences — including challenges and failures.

It also became clear that young organizers often need support in the form of simple, practical tools — such as user-friendly dashboards, communication templates, and access to examples of best practices.

3. What should the Wikimedia movement do?

The recommendations directed at the broader movement were especially strong and specific. Participants emphasized the importance of:

Including young people in decision-making processes , for example by introducing youth quotas on boards and committees,



, for example by introducing youth quotas on boards and committees, Offering structural support — such as mentoring programs, youth project grants, and training opportunities,



— such as mentoring programs, youth project grants, and training opportunities, Modernizing communication and platforms — increasing presence on Discord, Telegram, and TikTok, and using AI to support editors,



— increasing presence on Discord, Telegram, and TikTok, and using AI to support editors, Collaborating with schools and universities — by organizing editathons, competitions, and founding WikiClubs.

There was also a call for a “rebranding” effort — to strengthen Wikipedia’s appeal among young people through refreshed visual identity, merchandise, and targeted campaigns.

What helps maintain mental well-being?

Participants shared specific habits and practices that help them manage pressure and prevent burnout, including:

physical activity (walking, sports),



sleep and rest,



spending time with friends or animals,



engaging in creative activities (writing, music, cooking),



mental health practices (meditation, journaling, therapy).



These insights are more than reflections from a single event. They represent the voices of young people across continents — voices that know what they need and offer concrete ideas for making it happen. For chapters, the Wikimedia Foundation, and other stakeholders in the movement, these recommendations offer a valuable foundation for shaping future youth engagement strategies.

From Conference to Action: Supporting Youth in the Wikimedia Movement Takes Shape

The Wikimedia Youth Conference 2025 in Prague was not just an event — it was a milestone. It demonstrated that young people from across the globe share a common vision: a Wikimedia movement that is open, inclusive, and sustainable — where their voices are heard and taken seriously.

Over the course of three days, dozens of young editors, organizers, tech enthusiasts, and advocates for free knowledge came together. They learned from one another, listened deeply, and collaborated to find new ways to engage their peers — and to channel that energy into real change.

The conference also highlighted the importance of intergenerational trust: when the movement creates space where young people are not merely invited, but truly empowered to co-shape the agenda, it fosters an environment that is vibrant, safe, and full of potential.

The outcomes of the discussions offer concrete recommendations — from personal well-being and peer mentoring to community support and structural changes in decision-making and funding. These are not just ideas — they are actionable steps, and the participants are committed to putting them into practice.

Prague 2025 was not a destination — it was the beginning of a new chapter for young Wikimedians, for their communities, and for the global movement.

We are committed to continuing our support for young Wikimedians. Our ambition is to make youth participation not the exception, but an integral part of the Wikimedia movement. We aim to strengthen regional support — for example, through collaboration with emerging regional hubs.

At the same time, we will continue to support the conference participants individually — helping them achieve their specific wiki goals and grow into the movement’s future leaders. Many collaborations were sparked during the event and are already evolving organically. Participants formed a natural network of connections and mutual support, with the potential to grow into lasting partnerships and joint projects.

In this way, the conference in Prague was not just an event — it was the catalyst for a lasting movement.

