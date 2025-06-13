WMES 2024 Annual Report: A year of growth, diversity and commitment to free knowledge 

We present our 2024 Annual Report, a document that not only captures the organization’s numerical achievements but also our consolidation as a leader in the defense of open knowledge, equity, and collaboration.

Since we began our journey in 2011, Wikimedia Spain has continued to evolve. In these thirteen years, we have gone from being a group of people united by an enthusiasm for free knowledge to establishing ourselves as a professional organization, with a solid structure, a stable budget, and partnerships that allow us to reach ever further.

2024 has been no exception: it has been a year of sustained growth, shared learning, and, above all, community strengthening.

We haven’t taken this path alone. Every advance, every activity, every published article or uploaded multimedia file has been possible thanks to the collaborative work of the community, volunteers, the Board of Directors, the professional team, partner institutions, and the people who support us with their donations and trust.

More participation, more impact

In 2024, 2,657 people participated in our activities, representing a 13% increase over the previous year and a 47.5% increase over the previous two years. These numbers speak to a growing, diverse, and active community.

Furthermore, the impact on content has also been significant. 2,670 articles were edited in Wikimedia projects, with 1,482 new articles created. But beyond the numbers, what matters is the type of knowledge we are generating: this year, we strengthened our commitment to gender equality, achieving 50.77% of participants being women and increasing female participation by 40.69% compared to 2023. Furthermore, 748 articles about women were created, 19.48% more than the previous year.

Activities that add and transform

Throughout the year, we organized 194 activities ranging from training workshops (99) and content events (31) to photo contests, Wiki Takes, talks, community meetings, and event attendance. Each one was an opportunity to share, learn, and bring free knowledge to new audiences.

We also continued to generate resources and visibility: 15,702 files were released on Wikimedia Commons, we published 48 articles on our blog, and we achieved a digital presence with more than 11,000 followers on social media. All of this reflects the dynamism and diversity of our ways of contributing to the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Four lines of work, one purpose

During 2024, we strengthened our actions around four key programs:

Content and partnerships, to promote more diverse content and strategic collaborations.

Community and recruitment, with the goal of growing and nurturing our network of members.

Communication, as a cross-cutting axis to share what we do and connect with new audiences.

Internal management, which ensures sustainability and facilitates the transition between generations.

We continue building free knowledge

Our journey continues thanks to a committed and generous community. We are grateful to all the individuals, organizations, and institutions that have placed their trust in Wikimedia Spain this year. We especially want to highlight the work of volunteers, who, with their time, energy, and knowledge, make free access to knowledge an ever closer reality.

Thank you for being part of this collective project. Let’s continue working for free, inclusive, and accessible knowledge for all.

Check out our 2024 Annual Report and let’s continue working for open knowledge.

