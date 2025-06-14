Digitising History: Rajshahi Wikimedia Community Launches First GLAM Initiative

In a landmark achievement for the open knowledge movement in Bangladesh, the Rajshahi Wikimedia Community has launched the country’s first-ever GLAM initiative—a significant step toward preserving the nation’s cultural legacy and making it accessible to all. GLAM, an acronym for Galleries, Libraries, Archives, and Museums, is a global programme of the Wikimedia movement that fosters collaboration between cultural institutions and Wikimedia communities.

This pioneering initiative not only marks a first for Bangladesh but also exemplifies the power of grassroots efforts in bridging the gap between cultural heritage and digital access.

A Partnership Rooted in History

Old documents in the Shah Makhdum Institute Public Library.

Photo by Masum al Hasan Rocky, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

The project is a result of a historic partnership between the Rajshahi Wikimedia Community and the Shah Makhdum Institute Public Library, one of the oldest public libraries in Bangladesh. Founded in 1891, during the British colonial era, the library has served as a long-standing centre of public learning in Rajshahi.

With a collection of over 12,000 books, many of which are rare or out of print, the library maintains a vast repository of literary and historical treasures. These include newspapers from the early 20th century, literary anthologies, religious texts, and academic works that offer a unique lens into Bangladesh’s intellectual evolution.

Expanding Access Through Digitisation

Launched in December 2024, the GLAM initiative has begun digitising rare and valuable texts from the Shah Makhdum Institute Public Library and making them freely accessible to the public through Wikisource and Wikimedia Commons. This digitisation process ensures not only the preservation of fragile materials that are at risk of decay but also guarantees their availability to readers, researchers, and educators worldwide.

Through the Wikimedia platforms, these works can now be integrated into educational curricula, cited in scholarly research, and discovered by anyone with an internet connection—democratising access to knowledge in a way that was never before possible.

Wikimedia Bangladesh played a vital role in facilitating the project by providing logistical support, technical guidance, and coordination with stakeholders. Their involvement helped streamline the workflow and provided essential tools and infrastructure needed for the digitisation process.

The People Behind the Project

Photo by Masum al Hasan Rocky, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

At the heart of the initiative is a passionate team of volunteers and Wikimedia community members. Masum al Hasan Rocky, a dedicated long-time Wikimedian and founder of the Rajshahi Wikimedia Community, spearheaded the project. His vision and leadership were central to initiating this collaboration. Rocky has also been serving as a member of the Executive Committee of Wikimedia Bangladesh since 2016, bringing years of experience and organisational insight to the project.

Supporting him were Safy and Rabiba, both active Wikimedians from the Rajshahi Wikimedia Community, who worked closely with library officials to secure permissions and overcome administrative challenges. The technical digitisation and archival work were led by Tahmid, who managed the scanning process with precision, while Manik Das occasionally assisted him during the process.

Their collective dedication underscores the immense potential of local communities in contributing to the global Wikimedia mission.

Preserving a Legacy for Future Generations

Photo by Manik Das, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

Libraries like Shah Makhdum are more than just buildings with books—they are living institutions that hold the collective memory of a people. Sadly, many of these institutions struggle with limited resources, inadequate preservation facilities, and a lack of digital infrastructure.

By digitising and uploading these invaluable materials, this GLAM project serves as a vital safeguard against the loss of cultural knowledge. It enables students, historians, and future generations to connect with the intellectual and cultural spirit of the past, regardless of where they are in the world.

A Blueprint for the Future

This first-of-its-kind collaboration sets a powerful precedent for future GLAM partnerships in Bangladesh. It shows how local Wikimedia communities can take the lead in championing open access and cultural preservation, often without the need for major institutional funding.

The Rajshahi Wikimedia Community hopes this initiative will inspire other libraries, museums, and archives across the country to engage with the Wikimedia movement. Through shared effort and collective vision, Bangladesh can ensure that its rich cultural heritage is not only preserved but also made freely available to the global community.

Explore the Project:

📖 Digitised works on Wikisource

📸 Media on Wikimedia Commons

