Expanding the Understanding of Open Licensing through Contributions to Wikimedia Commons

Between April and May 2025, the Open Horizons: Creative Commons for Indonesia’s Educators program reached five cities across Indonesia through in-person workshops facilitated by alumni of the Creative Commons Certificate. These sessions not only introduced the concept of open licensing in theory but also provided hands-on opportunities for educators to contribute directly to Wikimedia Commons. By uploading original works under open licenses, participants actively took part in building a global knowledge space that is accessible to all.

This program was made possible thanks to the support of educational institutions, local volunteers, and the close collaboration among facilitators Lisna Anggraeni, Kiki Rextika Diani Putri, Imam Dwi Ajitama, and Tri Astari collaborated with regional partners. Together, they successfully broadened participants’ perspectives and encouraged active participation from educators across diverse regions.

The main focus of the training was to equip educators with the skills and confidence to become contributors on Wikimedia Commons. As a result, a total of 232 media files have been uploaded, including photographs, infographics, educational documents, and other visual materials that are now freely accessible. Furthermore, they contributed 29 media files that documented the training activities, including event photos, banners, and merchandise. Most of these uploads use Creative Commons licenses like CC BY and CC BY-SA, indicating participants’ understanding of the importance of attribution and openness.

A total of 105 accounts contributed to Wikimedia Commons, with 100 of them being newly created, reflecting a strong enthusiasm to join the Wikimedia community. The program not only increased participants’ knowledge of open licensing but also encouraged them to take an active role in the global movement for legal, ethical, and collaborative knowledge sharing.

This enthusiasm was evident not only in the number of uploads but also in the depth of the discussions. After a hands-on session, Ms. Gea from Batang raised a critical question:

“What if the works we upload to Wikimedia Commons are misused? This sparked a lively discussion. The facilitator explained: “Misuse, such as using works without proper attribution or for commercial purposes when the license doesn’t allow it, is often difficult to detect automatically. In most cases, violations are discovered manually by the original creators or by community members, for example, when they find their work being reused elsewhere without permission. Wikimedia Commons uses Creative Commons licenses, which allow for reuse, including commercial use, as long as the license terms are followed. This includes giving proper attribution. It’s important to note that most licenses on Commons do permit commercial use, unless stated otherwise.”

This discussion raised collective awareness that digital openness comes with set of challenges. Digital literacy and ethical understanding are essential. Participants didn’t just learn how to upload their works, they were also encouraged to think critically about the responsibilities and risks involved. The training became a space for dialogue, not just a technical workshop.

What stood out most from the program was its lasting impact on participants. Many had never heard of Wikimedia Commons as a global open repository. They expressed newfound confidence in documenting local culture, creating their own educational media, and consciously sharing their work under open licenses.

Hopes for further training soon emerged. Some suggested expanding the licensing topics to include academic publishing, artificial intelligence content, personal blogs, and even digital content monetization. Others hoped for the creation of an online learning community for ongoing support. The idea of developing ready-to-use Creative Commons-licensed resources also gained interest as a potential area for future exploration.

This training has proven that educators can become part of the global open knowledge ecosystem. They didn’t just learn how to share legally and ethically, they began to cultivate a culture of collaboration with real, far-reaching impact. Openness is no longer just an idea but a practice carried out with awareness and courage.

