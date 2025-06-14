WikiLiteratur: When Books Meet Wikipedia

KlubWiki Universitas Brawijaya successfully held a series of events called WikiLiteratur. This unique initiative brought together book enthusiasts in a meaningful collaboration that connects literature with Wikipedia. This program was made possible through the support of a community grant provided by Wikimedia Indonesia.

WikiLiteratur was designed as a collaborative effort to transform reading insights into publicly accessible knowledge through contributions to Wikipedia. The program began with a Silent Reading Meet-Up on 16 February 2025, followed by a Wikipedia Training Workshop held on 22 February 2025.

Participants were drawn from two communities with a shared passion for books and learning. These included Malang Book Party, a city-based reading community, and JP Book Club, a group of International Relations students at Universitas Brawijaya who regularly engage in discussions on both academic and non-academic literature.

At the heart of this initiative is KlubWiki Universitas Brawijaya’s belief that knowledge should not be kept private but should be shared freely. Through collaboration with book clubs, KlubWiki UB aims to encourage people to contribute what they have read to Wikipedia and to take part in the broader movement of knowledge democratization.

The program began with a Silent Reading Meet-Up, which opened with an introductory session where participants from each community got to know one another. After the introductions, everyone took part in an hour-long silent reading session, where participants immersed themselves in the books they had brought. Once the reading session ended, the group came together to share reflections on what they had just read. This exchange of ideas ignited thoughtful conversations, covering a wide range of topics including psychology, war, human behavior, and much more.

To ensure that these valuable insights did not remain within the room, participants were encouraged to take part in the Wikipedia Training Workshop, which was held the following week after they were given time to finish multiple chapters of the books they had read. Through this session, they learned how to contribute the knowledge they had gained, supported by proper book citations, to Wikipedia. This final step allowed them to transform personal learning into accessible public knowledge in Wikipedia.

Through WikiLiteratur, KlubWiki Universitas Brawijaya envisions a growing movement where the joy of reading is not only a personal journey but also a collective contribution to global knowledge. By encouraging book lovers to share their insights through Wikipedia, the initiative hopes to cultivate a culture where knowledge gained through reading is shared openly for the benefit of others.

