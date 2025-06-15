AWA Anglophone Monthly Meetup for March 2025: Understanding Notability Guidelines with Practical Examples

According to a popular cliché, Knowledge is infinite. Let me take you through my learning experience at a comprehensive monthly meet-up held on April 9, 2025. In the age of influencers and viral content, fame can happen overnight. But on Wikipedia, visibility is not earned through followers or trending hashtags, it’s earned through notability.

The African Wikipedian Alliance (AWA) beamed its spotlight on what matters beyond fame on Wikipedia. Guest speaker, who is a Wikipedia expert editor and patroller, founder of the Afrodemics Project, and 2023 Wikimedia User Group Editor of the Year, Muib Shefiu, tackled this crucial topic, demystifying notability from fame while equipping participants with the knowledge to distinguish between fleeting popularity and the lasting recognition Wikipedia requires. The session was moderated by Bukola James, Community Coordinator for AWA, CfA who emphasized the significance of the training and highlighted the learning objectives for new community members/editors and expert editors alike.



What is Notability and Why Does It Matter?

While it is tempting to assume that popularity equals notability, Muib quickly clarified that, noting that a person may be a household name on social media, yet not qualify for a Wikipedia article. That’s because Wikipedia is not a popularity contest; it’s a knowledge repository governed by strict inclusion criteria. He defined popularity as being widely known, often through platforms like TikTok or Instagram and other social media platforms, albeit, Notability means meeting Wikipedia’s editorial standards through significant, independent, and reliable media coverage. “In short, if your story hasn’t been meaningfully told in trusted third-party sources, you might be famous, but you’re not notable,” he said.

Breaking Down the Guidelines: GNG and SNG

The session trainer, Muib introduced two key standards for notability:

1. General Notability Guidelines (GNG):

A subject is notable if it receives significant coverage in independent, reliable sources such as newspapers, journals, and books, rather than personal blogs or self-published biographies.

2. Specific Notability Guidelines (SNG):

For articles on academics, musicians, politicians, or athletes, additional criteria apply. For instance:

A musician needs charted albums or major awards like the Grammys, etc

An athlete should have played in a recognized professional league or international tournament.

A scientist should have peer-reviewed research or notable academic recognition.

A politician must have held a significant elected office.

These distinctions help prevent Wikipedia from becoming a free-for-all of vanity profiles and unverifiable claims.

Screenshots of the practical session and a heat-breaker

The Backbone of Wikipedia- Sources

Not all sources are created equal. Muib laid out a hierarchy of source credibility thus:

Reliable: BBC, The Guardian, academic journals, government reports

❌ Unreliable: Gossip blogs, personal websites, and unverified social media posts

Independent: Sources unaffiliated with the subject

❌ Non-Independent: Personal websites, CVs, or promotional press releases

Significant Coverage: Articles that deeply discuss the subject, not just name-drops

Participants learned that just being casually mentioned is not enough; the mention must offer depth, context, and independent analysis. True to his teaching style, Muib didn’t just explain, he illustrated. Attendees reviewed real-life scenarios and answered short quizzes to test their understanding. Examples included:

Evaluating whether a viral influencer without media coverage is notable (answer: no).

Deciding if a footballer who played in the World Cup qualifiers (answer: yes).

Determining the credibility of sources like “Naijagist.com” versus the BBC.

This interactive learning brought clarity to a process that many found daunting.

Screenshot of participants at the training meet-up

Key Takeaways

Notability ≠ Popularity: A million followers don’t guarantee a Wikipedia page.

Good sources are reliable, independent, and in-depth.

Follow the GNG unless your subject falls under a more specific SNG.

Avoid puff pieces, press releases, and biased references.

The quality of Wikipedia is protected by its rigorous sourcing and notability rules.

Wikipedia remains one of the most visited platforms for global information. Knowing what qualifies for inclusion and why is essential for digital literacy, fair representation, and ensuring that public knowledge is both credible and accessible, not just clickable. The Wikipedia expert, Shefiu Muib continues to lead by example, reminding all of us that building Wikipedia isn’t about feeding egos. It’s about documenting the world in a way that holds up under scrutiny.

Final Notes

In conclusion, the moderator, Bukola, urged readers who are not yet community members to get involved, collaborate, and start contributing responsibly. Joining the growing AWA community will require you to register and get invites to upcoming CfA WiR bi-weekly webinars. For those who missed the session, a recorded version is available on the community programs page.

