EduWiki Conference 2025: Honoring the People Behind a Remarkable Gathering in the Heart of Bogotá

The EduWiki Conference 2025 was not only a celebration of open knowledge and educational innovation but also a powerful reminder of what committed individuals can achieve when they come together with purpose. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Bogotá, Colombia, this year’s conference stood as a testament to collaboration, vision, and the dedication of those who made it possible.

Bogotá, a city known for its energy, diversity, and cultural richness, served as the perfect host. Its dynamic spirit reflected the core themes of the conference: accessibility, inclusion, and global exchange. But beyond the city’s charm, it was the people working behind the scenes who brought the event to life.

As someone who had the chance to participate, I found the experience deeply inspiring, enriching, and full of learning. From the first day, I felt surrounded by a community that shares a passion for free knowledge and equity in education. The energy in the sessions and the informal discussions was both welcoming and thought-provoking.

One session that particularly resonated with me explored how artificial intelligence can be enhanced and harnessed in the context of free knowledge. It raised important questions about how we can use AI responsibly to support open access and participation. The discussion sparked many ideas about the intersection of technology and equity that I will continue to reflect on.

Another highlight was a practical workshop on integrating Wikidata into educational practices. It provided tools and insights that I look forward to applying in my own context, especially in finding new ways to make structured data more accessible and useful in teaching environments.

The schedule was well-curated, balancing keynote talks with hands-on sessions and spaces for dialogue. I especially appreciated the attention to inclusivity, such as the use of multiple languages and the availability of informal gathering spaces that encouraged meaningful exchanges beyond formal presentations.

Before the conference even began, a dedicated team of organizers, volunteers, and coordinators had already laid the groundwork for this unique gathering. They handled logistics, built inclusive spaces, and ensured that every participant felt welcome and supported. Their efforts were evident in every detail.

The diversity of attendees, including educators, activists, technologists, and students from around the world, was matched by the richness of ideas and conversations. While the speakers and panels were powerful, what truly stayed with me was the sense of community and shared purpose that grew throughout the event.

The EduWiki Conference 2025 was more than a conference. It was a shared achievement shaped by the passion and creativity of everyone involved. It reinforced my belief in the power of people working together across borders to advance open knowledge and create meaningful change.

Looking back, I carry with me not just memories, but a renewed sense of possibility. The stories, connections, and lessons from Bogotá will continue to inspire my work and remind me of the collective impact we can create when we come together with a common goal.

