Call for candidates is now open: Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees

The call for candidates for the 2025 Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees selection is now open from June 17, 2025 – July 2, 2025 at 11:59 UTC. The Board of Trustees oversees the Wikimedia Foundation’s work, and each Trustee serves a three-year term. This is a volunteer position.



This year, the Wikimedia community will vote starting in August and ending in September 2025 to fill two (2) seats on the Foundation Board. You can see the timeline of the full selection process on Meta-wiki.

Traits

Wikimedia is a global movement and seeks candidates from the broader community. Ideal candidates are thoughtful, respectful, community-oriented, and align with the Wikimedia Foundation mission. The Board is looking for candidates with experience guiding organizational strategy, navigating change, and driving long-term strategic objectives. Candidates should think about what experiences and perspectives they will bring to the Board.

The Board would like to find perspectives and voices that are essential but underrepresented in our movement. Accordingly, all candidates will be asked to include statements in their application that speak to their experiences in the world, the perspectives they bring to the movement, and share how these help them to include those not already here.

Time Commitment for Trustees

Trustees serve a three-year term and can serve up to three consecutive terms. The expectation is that Trustees serve on at least one of the Board’s committees. The time commitment is about 150 hours per year, excluding travel. This time is not evenly spread throughout the year. The time is concentrated around meetings.

Requirements to be a Trustee

English is the language of business for the Board. Candidates must be fluent in written and spoken English. Previous experience serving on a collective decision-making body, especially Boards or committees, and significant experience in Wikimedia (or equivalent) movement building and organizing are expected from candidates. You can review the candidate guidelines here.

How to Apply

Candidates from all projects and communities who meet the criteria to become a Wikimedia Trustee are welcome to apply. Could you – or someone you know – be a good fit to join the Wikimedia Foundation’s Board of Trustees? Encourage them to run for election. Candidates can find information and submit their nomination on the candidate application page. If you want to learn more about the role of Trustees or have questions, refer to this candidate resources page.

Community questions for candidates

The questions for the Board of Trustees candidates to answer have been published as part of the candidate application. From the list of questions submitted by the community, the Election Committee selected 5 questions which the candidates are required to answer. Learn more about the community questions on this Meta-wiki page.

