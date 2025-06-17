Integrating Wikimedia Projects into African Libraries: A Conversation Between AfLIA and National Wikimedian, Jason Evans

The African Library and Information Associations and Institutions (AfLIA) recently held a conversation with Jason Evans, National Wikimedian at the National Library of Wales. This discussion was rooted in AfLIA’s ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between African libraries and Wikimedia projects through the Integrating Wikimedia Projects into African Libraries’ Ecosystem (IWIPALE) initiative. This project, funded by the Knowledge Equity Fund of the Wikimedia Foundation and in collaboration with Wikimedia Deutschland, seeks to transform the erratic use of Wiki projects and tools into a routine aspect of library services in Africa. Using the National Library of Nigeria as a model, the project aims to develop a semantic authority control system through Wikibase.

Why This Matters for African Libraries

Libraries in Africa house a wealth of information, yet much of it remains invisible to the digital world. The IWIPALE project aims to change that by ensuring that African library resources are not only discoverable but also interlinked with Wikipedia and Wikidata. This integration would enhance visibility, access, and ultimately, the utilization of African knowledge.

To pilot this initiative, the National Library of Nigeria has been chosen as the model. Through Wikibase, the project will create semantic authority control files for resources within the library, particularly the legal deposit collections. These files will enable linking library records to existing and new content on Wikipedia and Wikidata, making African scholarly and cultural works more accessible to a global audience.

Training and Capacity Building

The project is structured around sustainable knowledge transfer. A Train the Trainers workshop was conducted virtually in February and March followed by a physical workshop in Abuja, Nigeria, 6th – 11th, 2025. These training sessions have produced resources that are being used to form the foundation of a course for National Libraries across Africa: Authority files on Semantic web through Wikibase, that would equip them with the skills to enhance the digital presence of the libraries, as well as make their holdings more discoverable and interoperable with other platforms including Wikipedia and sister projects.

Group photo: Wikidata & Wikibase for Authority Control and Knowledge Organization Workshop in Abuja, Nigeria

Insights from Jason Evans and the Welsh Experience

Jason Evans, who leads the Semantic Name Authority Repository Cymru (SNARC) at the National Library of Wales, provided valuable insights into the technical and strategic aspects of linking library resources with Wikimedia projects. SNARC is a linked database of authority records and related data for people and places in Welsh archives, which aligns closely with the objectives of IWIPALE.

During the discussion, Jason shared key takeaways from his work:

Data reconciliation and enrichment: Aligning authority records with Wikidata requires cleaning, creating missing Wikidata items, and integrating IDs from other databases.

Aligning authority records with Wikidata requires cleaning, creating missing Wikidata items, and integrating IDs from other databases. Infrastructure and tools: The use of OpenRefine, SPARQL queries, QuickStatements, and Python scripts (via VanderBot) has been crucial in efficiently managing large datasets.

The use of has been crucial in efficiently managing large datasets. Cloud-based scalability: Hosting the Wikibase in the cloud provides flexibility but also presents limitations, particularly in interface customization and complex querying.

Hosting the Wikibase in the cloud provides flexibility but also presents limitations, particularly in interface customization and complex querying. Capacity-building needs: Librarians must develop skills in importing data, identifying missing labels, avoiding duplication, and utilizing SPARQL queries for data analysis.

Librarians must develop skills in importing data, identifying missing labels, avoiding duplication, and utilizing SPARQL queries for data analysis. A National Wikimedian. The semantic authority control at the National Library of Wales was created by a single individual, Jason Evans, thanks to his role as a National Wikimedian. This achievement highlights how such a position could be highly valuable for other institutions, like the National Library of Nigeria. With library staff trained by the African Library and Information Associations and Institutions (AfLIA), someone could fulfill a similar role, akin to the UK’s national laureate figures, to enhance semantic data management and cultural preservation. The idea would not be for Wiki-related work to depend on a single person. However, the official title as National Wikimedian allowed him to lead multiple initiatives by serving as a central reference point. He also noted that it is admirable how the National Library of Nigeria has so many catalogers actively involved in the process—a collaborative approach that could strengthen semantic and linked data projects. This model, blending individual leadership with team engagement, could be highly beneficial for other libraries, combining expert guidance with collective effort to maximize impact.

Looking Ahead: Scaling the Impact

By learning from experiences such as SNARC, AfLIA aims to systematize the integration of Wikibase into African library workflows. This project will lay the foundation for National Libraries across Africa to adopt similar models, ensuring that their resources are not only digitally visible but also interconnected within the global knowledge ecosystem.

With AfLIA leading the charge, the IWIPALE project represents a significant step toward knowledge equity and the digital transformation of African libraries. By leveraging Wikimedia tools and collaborating with global partners, African libraries can play a more active role in the open knowledge movement and contribute to the global digital commons.

This conversation between AfLIA and Jason Evans highlights the potential for African libraries to become active contributors to Wikimedia projects, thereby ensuring that African knowledge is represented, linked, and easily accessible worldwide.

