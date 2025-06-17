Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 11

by
Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on May 30.

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

  • Tech News: The Chart extension is now available on all Wikimedia wikis. Editors can use this new extension to create interactive data visualizations like bar, line, area, and pie charts. The Trust and Safety Product team is finalizing work needed to roll out temporary accounts on large Wikipedias. More updates from Tech News week 23 and 24.
  • New Engagement ExperimentsWe’re testing out WikiRun, a fun game that lets you race through Wikipedia by clicking from one article to another, aiming to reach a target page in as few steps and in as little time as possible! It’s an experiment to explore new ways of engaging readers. Give it a try and let us know what you think on the talk page!

Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity

Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity

Board and Board committee updates

Other Movement curated newsletters & news
