Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 11

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity

WikiCelebrate : How one librarian brought Wikipedia into the classroom and beyond: this month we celebrate Loretta.

: How one librarian brought Wikipedia into the classroom and beyond: this month we celebrate Loretta. Wikimedia Research Showcase : The next showcase will center around the theme of “Ensuring Content Integrity on Wikipedia” and will take place on June 18 at 16:30 UTC.

: The next showcase will center around the theme of “Ensuring Content Integrity on Wikipedia” and will take place on June 18 at 16:30 UTC. Resource Support: Resource Support pilot project is now open to requests. This is a pilot project which aims to support Wikipedia content editors in obtaining resources that they need to improve content on Wikipedia.

Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity

Global Advocacy : Read important highlights on public policy advocacy from Wikimedia Foundation’s Global Advocacy team.

: Read important highlights on public policy advocacy from Wikimedia Foundation’s Global Advocacy team. Global Advocacy: The Global Advocacy team will be representing the Wikimedia Foundation at several events in June and July – including hosting an edit-a-thon during UN Open Source week and running a booth at the Internet Governance Forum.

Board and Board committee updates

Board Election : The call for candidates for the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees 2025 Selection will be opened on June 17.

: The call for candidates for the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees 2025 Selection will be opened on June 17. Wikimedia Aotearoa New Zealand: Welcoming Wikimedia Aotearoa New Zealand as the Latest Wikimedia Chapter.

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

