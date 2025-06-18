Let’s Connect Across Zones in Nigeria 2025: Expanding Access, Deepening Impact

In the spirit of building community through connection, the Let’s Connect Peer Learning Program continues to grow and evolve in Nigeria. After successful implementations in 2023 and 2024 that focused on project organizers in Kwara State, we realized the growing need for wider participation across regions and a stronger emphasis on localized knowledge-sharing. We saw clearly that while localized learning was effective, many communities across the country were still missing out. So, what if we could take the same spirit of peer learning and scale it across regions? This led to the expansion of the program in 2025 under a new phase titled Let’s Connect Across Zones in Nigeria, designed to deepen impact through regional inclusion and stronger peer connections.

The initiative now spans multiple geopolitical zones, including the North-Central region (Kogi and Abuja), South-East (Anambra and Imo), South-South (Rivers and Akwa Ibom), North-East (Gombe), and South-West (Oyo, Osun, and Ogun). The goal is to create more inclusive learning spaces where Wikimedia project organizers across different regions can share skills, build networks, and strengthen their local communities.



Why We’re Expanding the Circle

While the previous implementations offered rich insights and strong engagements, we also encountered challenges such as low interaction in online sessions, limited access to digital tools, and skill gaps that went beyond the topics initially covered. These lessons shaped our current approach: to meet people where they are, expand the learning model to more communities, and address both on-wiki and off-wiki needs practically.

This new phase focuses on:

Introducing new and relevant skills to organizers, especially around project design and community leadership.

Regional inclusion to reach more Wikimedia organizers.

Practical learning opportunities through online learning clinics.

A peer-led model where participants share what they’ve learned with their communities directly.

Learning and Sharing in Motion

So far, we have hosted the first of two planned learning clinics for this phase. Held on March 14, 2025, it focused on the theme “Let’s Connect Across Zones in Nigeria: Discover, Learn, and Engage.” Facilitated by Barakat Adegboye and Bukola James, the clinic created space for interactive learning and set the tone for what a supportive, peer-driven community could look like across regions. A second clinic is scheduled for June and will explore new areas of capacity building identified during earlier sessions. For this phase, we had 20 participants in total, and we are testing a new approach called participant-led connections. Instead of the usual cluster-based connections, we are implementing participant-led connections where each person chooses a skill, whether on-wiki or off-wiki, relevant to their local context, and shares it with members of their own community.

These sessions are designed to be practical and self-paced, allowing participants to take full ownership of their learning and teaching journeys. We are hosting 16 of these sessions in total and have completed 8 so far. More are in the pipeline, each one reinforcing the value of peer knowledge and the importance of local expertise.

Want to Follow the Journey?

We believe in learning out loud. For updates, documentation, and insights into each activity, please visit our Meta page: Let’s Connect Across Zones in Nigeria on Meta

As we move toward the final stages of this implementation, we look forward to organizing more learning spaces and documenting more community-led sessions. Stay tuned for more updates, session recordings, and reflections from participants.

Meet the Team

This project is led and supported by a dedicated team of Wikimedians committed to creating inclusive learning environments and stronger local communities:

Barakat Adegboye (Project Lead): She was the project lead for the Let’s Connect Peer Learning Program in Kwara, which has been implemented twice in Kwara state. She is also the project lead for the WikiNaijaNames project to document indigenous Nigerian names on Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. She is a Wikimedia volunteer from Nigeria who has gained extensive experience as a facilitator and editor in various Wikimedia projects. Some of these projects include Wiki Loves SDGs, WikiGLAM, 1lib1ref, Wikidata for Libraries and Librarians in Nigeria, Wikidata for Novels and Novelists in Nigeria, WikiLovesLibraries, Promoting Nigerian Books and Authors, Celtic Knot Kwara, and more. She has also served as a facilitator for Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom programs in Kwara, Nigeria, for teachers and secondary school students.



Linason Blessing (Co-lead): She is a certified Librarian of the Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN). Blessing was a facilitator for the first Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom program in Nigeria and also facilitated the Let’s Connect Kwara implementations. She led the Wikipedia Awareness for Library and Information Science Students in Nigeria as well as Wiki Loves Libraries 2.0 Nigeria. A dedicated Wikibrarian, she has actively participated in various Wikimedia projects such as Wiki Loves Africa, WPWP, and Wikidata for Media Personalities in Nigeria. She is the winner of WPWP Kwara and Wikidata Media Personality in Nigeria. Her other contributions include WikiGLAM Awareness for Libraries and Librarians in Kwara, Wikidata for Libraries and Librarians in Nigeria, and 1Lib1Ref 2022 Kwara. She is the Co-Founder of the Kwara State University Fan Club and is currently the Community Manager at African and Proud.



Miracle James (communication expert): Miracle James is an experienced Wikimedian and member of the Wikimedia user group Nigeria who has participated in several Wikipedia projects as a volunteer. She also led the Wikipedia awareness in the Offa community and has facilitated several Wikimedia projects.



James Rhoda (project facilitator and disbursement of fund): She is an experienced Wikimedian, who has participated in various Wikimedia projects (as a facilitator as well as an editor) namely; Some of these projects include Wiki loves SDGs, WikiGLAM, 1lib1ref, Wikidata for Libraries and Librarians in Nigeria, Wikidata for Novels and Novelists in Nigeria, WikiLovesLibraries, Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom for Secondary School students, Promoting Nigerian Books and Authors, Celtic Knot Kwara, and more. She serves as the graphic designer and social media manager for WUGN.

Bukola James is a certified Librarian and Wikimedian with over 5 years of experience leading open knowledge initiatives in Africa and internationally. She currently serves as the Sub-Saharan Liaison for the Let’s Connect Working Group and is the advisor for this team.



