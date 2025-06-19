Meet the 2025 African Wiki Women Ambassadors for Africa Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship (LMF) Program Wave 2: The Mission Continues

The African Wiki Women Leadership and Mentorship Fellowship (LMF) Program is dedicated to providing African women with tools to support and take on leadership roles within the Wikimedia Movement. Through this program, a vibrant and inclusive community is being intentionally created for African women to flourish and bring out their best, driving significant contributions and fostering gender equality from a place of compassion, care, and intention.

Vision 9 African women and their mentors aim to create a collaborative space to bring out ideas and talents while contributing to Wikimedia and augment leadership skills. Mission 9 African women and their mentors aim to bridge the gender gap in leadership within the Wikimedia community in Africa and lead impactful initiatives that foster change and promote diversity in the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Now, let’s meet up with the selected 8 African Wiki Women Ambassadors for year 2025 and hear why they joined the Africa Wiki Women Community:

Airat Abdul Rahmon (User:Airypedia)

Airat Abdul Rahmon is a Nigerian broadcast journalist, social advocate, and Wikimedian who caught the wiki love-bug during the sensitization of journalists at the commemoration of the IWD event in 2024. Since then, she’s been enthusiastically contributing to Wikimedia, fitting together pieces of knowledge, each one enriching the bigger picture, on a mission to fill in the gaps one edit at a time, like a jigsaw puzzle.

“I was inspired to join the Africa Wiki Women community by the founders’ exceptional leadership, evident in their seamless collaboration, meticulous project organization, comprehensive trainings, and effective community coordination. Their willingness to share knowledge and expertise with the community demonstrates remarkable leadership strength, which resonated with me and motivated me to be a part of this vibrant community. I look forward to learning more from the community.”

— Airat

Andikan Eduok is a Nigerian graphics designer, community and social media manager, and Wikimedian. She is the Founder and Lead of the Wikimedia User Group Nigeria – Akwa Ibom Network. She was the Project Lead for the Train the Trainers Program (South-South Edition) in 2024 and played key roles in both Wiki Loves Africa 2025 in the Niger Delta and the Nigerian Oral History Documentation Project in Akwa Ibom State.

“I joined the Africa Wiki Women mentorship fellowship to deepen my understanding of Wikimedia projects, gain guidance from experienced mentors, and grow my capacity to lead impactful initiatives. For me, the fellowship is a stepping stone to amplify underrepresented voices, develop my skills in community building, and contribute more meaningfully to the open knowledge movement.”

— Andikan

Menna Khaled is an Egyptian Wikimedian, short-stories podcaster, and engineer. She joined as a Wikipedia editor in 2022, and in 2024, she started participating in different Wikimedia projects in both English and Arabic language. She joined AWW in 2024.

“Being a member of Africa Wiki Women reminds me of my African identity I take pride in and how strong and inspiring African women are. I love to become a part of this community. I want to become an effective and inaugural member of this community as much as I can, developing a better understanding of the Wikimedia movement, projects, contributing and leaving a positive mark while leading initiatives. The fellowship is an opportunity for me to bring others’ voices out as well as mine, developing courage to represent and advocate confidently and compassionately for those who need it.”

— Menna

Okeke Chioma Bibiana (User:Bibisuccess)

Okeke Chioma Bibiana (Bibisuccess) is a passionate Wikimedian, girl child advocate, and communications professional. A graduate of Business Administration from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, she began her journey in the Wikimedia movement in 2022 and became an active member of the African Women in Wikimedia (AWW) community in 2023.

Chioma brings a dynamic skill set to her work, serving as a content writer, community manager, social media strategist, and communications personnel. Her advocacy for the girl child has led her to organize and lead empowerment programs, while her dedication to open knowledge has seen her facilitate, coordinate, and support numerous Wikimedia projects.

She plays a key role in mentoring and supporting emerging student Wikimedians within her local networks and communities. Currently, she is a mentee in the “AWW Mentorship Fellowship Program 2025” where she continues to deepen her impact and grow within the global Wikimedia ecosystem.

“I joined the Africa Wiki Women Mentorship Fellowship Program because of my strong passion for empowering young girls in my local community. The AWW Community provides a valuable platform for personal growth, learning, and mentorship from accomplished African women whose values inspire me and align with my mission to uplift and empower others. Additionally, I am deeply committed to the promotion of open knowledge. This fellowship offers a unique opportunity for me to contribute meaningfully to the open knowledge movement through the community’s impactful projects.”

— Bibiana



Joanitha Kassabrankahr is a biomedical engineer and health advocate from Arusha, Tanzania. She is passionate about storytelling, nutrition, and making African women more visible online. As an Africa Wiki Women Fellow, She aims to use digital platforms to share untold stories and empower youth through knowledge.

“I hope to mentor others, lead local content campaigns, and continue advocating for women’s representation in open knowledge spaces.”

— Joanitha

Seimawu Sugri Seidu (User:Seimawu Sugri Seidu)

Seimaw sugri seidu, from Ghana, A Health Information Management student, an entrepreneur, Passionate volunteer and Women in Tech enthusiast.joined Wikimedia earlier this year. Wikipedia and wikidata enthusiast, AWW fellow 2025

“I joined the AWW to get inspired and empowered with the requisite knowledge and mentorship from like-minded individuals to also contribute my quota to bridging the gender gap in the Wikimedia space, when it comes to representation and documentation of articles on African women, through creation, expansion and translations on various wiki projects, especially, Wiki data, Wikipedia and Wiki commons.”

— Seimawu

Adeyinka Ekundayo is an intellectually curious student pursuing a degree in History and International Studies at the University of Ilorin. She has a keen interest in issues such as gender equality, climate change, and security. She is passionate about understanding the complex interplay between historical events, global dynamics, and their impacts on societies. Adeyinka’s interdisciplinary academic background, combined with strong research and analytical skills, allows her to approach challenges from multiple perspectives and fosters innovative solutions.

“I joined the AWW community to amplify the voices and achievements of African women. By joining Africa Wiki Women, I see an opportunity to apply my skills in a way that directly contributes to a cause I believe in – making the narratives and contributions of African women more visible, inclusive and represented on a global platform.”

— Adeyinka

Sharon Atyang (User:Atyang344)

Sharon Atyang is a Ugandan community Development and gender justice practitioner with expertise in research, mentorship, advocacy, and inclusive project management across humanitarian and development sectors. She officially joined Wikimedia in 2022 and Africa Wiki Women in 2025. Sharon has contributed to projects under the Wikimedia Community User Group in Uganda, and these include Wiki for Human Rights, which she is so passionate about, Wiki for Refugees, Wiki Loves Africa, Art and Feminism, and Wikipedia wanting photos, among others.

“My passion for gender equality and women’s empowerment pushed me to join AWW to front not only socio-economic rights of women but also for their digital rights and presence. I strongly believe AWW will give me the opportunity for more knowledge and skills advancement required for me to document the great inputs of women in the socio-economic, educational, and health sectors, but also instill digital knowledge and skills in especially marginalized and rural community-based women. An opportunity to network and share knowledge, skills, and ideas with fellow women with the same zeal and fire in them to better women’s presence digitally. Additionally, the mentorship nature of AWW motivated me more. Learning from and being supported by those who are in areas you aspire to be is the greatest opportunity for growth.”

— Sharon

Clarina represents Wikimedia User Group Madagascar Association, more precisely the Boeny region, within the Africa Wiki Women movement. She proposed a project that highlights and particularly values young mothers and single mothers, women often sidelined in our communities. She wishes to offer them a space for expression and visibility on the Wikimedia platforms through this project.

“I joined AWW as part of my application for the scholarship program, and because I deeply believe in the importance of valuing African women on Wikimedia projects.”

— Clarina

As our ambassadors take on their roles, they will drive meaningful conversations, projects, and collaborations across Africa through sharing their knowledge and expertise through various fields and from different backgrounds, yet they share the same drive for leading, contributing, and strengthening the Wikimedia Movement as well as shaping a future where African women take center stage in knowledge-sharing and representation.

