Reflections on the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025: A Journey of Collaboration and Learning

As a volunteer representative for the Javanese Wikipedia and a dedicated research staff and engagement content officer at Wikimedia Indonesia, attending the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 in Manila was an eye-opening experience. I’m excited to share the invaluable lessons I learned and the exciting plans I’ve set in motion due to this transformative journey.

It all started with a lack of confidence. I took a chance to apply for a scholarship to become a participant in the ESEAP Strategy Summit, and eventually, I succeeded. This event was quite different from last year’s ESEAP Conference in Sabah in 2024, primarily consisting of sharing sessions about Wikimedia projects from various communities across the ESEAP region. This year’s ESEAP Summit focused on strengthening the participation of ESEAP communities, aiming to better understand regional challenges and collaboratively find solutions.

Over three days, from May 23-25, 2025, I attended the event hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation and organized by the Philippine Wikimedia User Group in Manila. Despite facing occasional language barriers—English is not my first language—I still felt comfortable participating in discussions.

One exciting session that I found valuable was the ESEAP Community Skills Mapping. The facilitators were two individuals who complemented each other perfectly—one acted as a translator while the other led the session. In this session, we were divided into groups and asked to provide key terms in response to specific questions, which we then wrote on the board. Afterwards, each group presented their findings. While this might seem simple, it allowed me to contribute confidently, even with language challenges. The smaller group size helped make the experience more comfortable for me than the larger plenary sessions, where I sometimes felt a bit overshadowed by the crowd. I took no photos during the discussion as I was thoroughly engaged in the session.

What Did I Learn at ESEAP Summit 2025?

One of the most significant takeaways was understanding the power of collaboration between Wikimedia affiliates and countries. Observing how different groups connect, share resources, and align their efforts to achieve common goals underscored the strength and potential of cross-border cooperation.

Another memorable session focused on strategic approaches to building partnerships with external organizations. It provided practical advice and thoughts on how these partnerships can meaningfully support and amplify the Wikimedia movement’s mission.

I also had the opportunity to participate in a workshop exploring global trends within the Wikimedia ecosystem, including shifts in user behaviour—both readers and contributors. This session emphasized how we, as part of the movement, can adapt and respond to these evolving trends.

Finally, I joined an engaging session on mapping community skills across the ESEAP (East, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific) region. This activity was eye-opening and instrumental in identifying ways to better support each other, foster collaboration, and build long-term capacity within our diverse communities.

These insights are especially valuable as I prepare to become a community coordinator for Wikimedia’s local communities, supported by Wikimedia Indonesia. The lessons I’ve learned will guide me in navigating my responsibilities with a clearer understanding of regional collaboration, strategic growth, and community empowerment.

Thank You

I want to express my gratitude to the Wikimedia Foundation, the organizing committee from the Philippine Wikimedia User Group, and the ESEAP regional team for making this summit possible. Special thanks to the scholarship committee for believing in me and allowing me to participate in this significant moment. As someone who initially lacked the confidence to apply, being selected and having the chance to contribute meaningfully is a source of great pride and humility.

A special thank you to my fellow participants, who made the discussions warm and respectful—even across language barriers. This inclusive approach is something I hope to bring back and implement within my local communities.

What’s Next?

Now that I’ve returned from the summit, I feel energized and better equipped to serve as the community coordinator for Wikimedia communities supported by Wikimedia Indonesia. I plan to share what I’ve learned through internal discussions, workshops, and collaborative sessions, focusing on partnership strategies and skill mapping.

I also plan to initiate cross-community dialogues that reflect the collaborative spirit I experienced in Manila. I want to encourage local communities to see themselves as part of a broader regional and global movement. Moreover, I aim to ensure that contributors who, like me, sometimes struggle with confidence or language barriers continue to find empowering spaces to grow and share their voices.

This is just the beginning, and I am excited for the journey ahead. Matur nuwun sanget. Thank you, and see you in the next movement conversations!

Here are some pictures from the ESEAP Summit—small snapshots from a big learning journey.

