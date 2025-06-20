The Aftermath of the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 – A collaborative reflection from Raflinoer32 and Wiki Asmah (part 1)

Group photo of ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025

Mabuhay!

Through this article, Raflinoer32 from Wikimedia Bandung Community, Indonesia and Wiki Asmah from Wikimedia Estonia and Wikimedia Malaysia User Group reflect their experiences participating in the Wikimedia ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025.

The ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 was a gathering of Wikimedia affiliates and invited resource persons from the ESEAP region to discuss the Movement Strategy, including updates on the Movement Charter, as well as topics related to the ESEAP Hub itself, including its own Charter. This event was held in person in Manila, Philippines, over the course of three days from May 23 to 25, 2025.

What have we learned from the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025?

Raflinoer32 and Wiki Asmah at ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025

Raflinoer32:

ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 has provided many valuable experiences and deep insights. Through this event, I gained a wealth of knowledge about the ESEAP Hub. It also gave me the opportunity to share my ideas and aspirations for the Wikimedia movement in the ESEAP region. Moreover, this summit has become a space for me to learn and connect with Wikimedia volunteers and Wikimedia staff from across the ESEAP region.

Attending this event gave me a deeper understanding of the ESEAP Hub. Before the summit, I didn’t fully grasp how the Hub and its governance functioned. However, everything became clearer after I joined the session “HUB, Action! 🎬 Designing Governance and Strategy Together,” where I found answers to all the questions I had in mind. I also learned about the opportunities the ESEAP Hub offers for cross-border connection and collaboration. With its presence, collaboration among countries has become more accessible, allowing communities to work together and form partnerships for Wikimedia-related activities.

Most importantly, I realized how vital the voices of volunteers are to the success of the ESEAP Hub. I still vividly remember when Belinda Spry said, “No matter how small your experiences may seem within the Wikimedia movement, your ideas are valuable to the ESEAP Hub.” Her words inspired me to continue sharing my ideas and aspirations while staying actively involved in the Wikimedia movement across ESEAP.

Wiki Asmah:

To me, participating in the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 was a very transformative experience. It deepened my understanding of the intricate dynamics of the ESEAP region and reinforced the importance of structured regional collaboration within the Wikimedia movement. One of my key takeaways from the summit was how useful interregional cooperation can be, not only in amplifying impact but also in fostering a sense of solidarity and mutual support among communities that vary in capacity, languages, and community development stage.

I learned that despite our geographical and cultural differences, there is a strong shared vision across the region such as to build inclusive, equitable, and sustainable knowledge ecosystems across the Wikimedia projects. Many of the discussions I engaged in emphasized the need for fairer resource distribution, possibility in increased youth involvement, capacity building for emerging communities, and improved governance structures through a regional ESEAP Hub. These conversations gave me a clearer picture of how the ESEAP region is evolving and how our local efforts can align with global strategic goals.

Additionally, I was inspired by the collective willingness of attendees to experiment with new formats, share candid feedback, and embrace innovative ideas to approach different projects such as ones related to GLAM and others. It became evident to me that while individual affiliates each have unique challenges, we are all navigating similar journeys of growth, collaboration, and representation within the global Wikimedia ecosystem. The summit reminded me that change and impact begin with meaningful conversations, and that the seeds of future initiatives are often sown in such in-person gatherings.

What sessions have we participated in at ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025?

Wikimedia peers learning for ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025

Raflinoer32:

Before attending the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025, I along with Wiki Asmah, Wadaihangit, Elis (WMID), and Rulwarih, held weekly online peer learning sessions where we discussed various topics related to the ESEAP Hub. This initiative was intended to help us build a solid understanding of the ESEAP Hub in advance and to better prepare ourselves to actively participate in the workshops and discussions during the summit.

During the summit, I fully participated in the program over the course of three consecutive days. Some of the highlight sessions for me included:

HUB, Action! 🎬 Designing Governance and Strategy Together with EPC where each participant contributed their thoughts through post-it notes and engaged in meaningful discussions with one another. Strategic Tactics for Building External Partnerships with Sakti Pramudya, which provided valuable insights into forming partnerships—knowledge I plan to bring back and implement to my local community. Field Building – From Conceptualisation to Actualisation (A Pilot Initiative) by Jacqueline Chen, where I had an enriching discussion with Wikimedians from the Philippines and Malaysia. We shared our unique community challenges and learned from each other’s experiences.

Beyond the sessions, I also had the chance to explore Manila before and after the summit. I visited Rizal Park and Harbour Square before the event, then joined a guided tour to National Museum and enjoyed dinner at SkyDeck Bayleaf. After the summit, I explored the beauty of Intramuros and picked up some unique souvenirs from Manila to bring home.



Wiki Asmah:

Similar to Rafli, during the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025, I took part in several impactful sessions from experienced Wikimedians in the region. One of the earliest sessions I joined was the Hub Action and Landscaping Global & ESEAP Regulatory Trends for Advocacy, where we explored regulatory environments and how Wikimedia affiliates in the region can build advocacy strategies that are both context-aware and movement-aligned. This session opened my eyes to the importance of understanding local policies and how they affect knowledge accessibility and digital rights.

In addition to that, I was also invited as a panel speaker in the session titled Connecting and Collaborating Between Affiliates and Countries. This session was particularly special for me as it allowed me to share my personal experiences organizing and participating in interregional collaborations across Europe and Southeast Asia. I spoke about the challenges and learnings from working across different time zones, cultural contexts, and affiliate structures, and emphasized how these collaborations have not only improved our content but also built trust and long-term partnerships among Wikimedians.

During the open mic session on Cross-Border Collaborations, I had the opportunity to promote the Wiki Science Competition, a project I’m passionate about. I encouraged more ESEAP affiliates to consider organizing local editions of the competition, as it’s a great way to bridge academia and open knowledge. I also contributed ideas presented by Chlod, during the ESEAP Youth engagement segment, supporting the development of a regional youth movement by offering suggestions and sharing my observations from previous youth-led Wikimedia events.

On the final day, I attended the GLAM-Wiki meetup, where participants discussed strategies to engage museums, archives, and libraries. I pitched the concept of a virtual Wikipedia exhibition. It is an idea that could help bring GLAM-related content to life, especially for regions or communities without direct access to physical institutions. I also joined the session by the Global Resource Distribution Committee, which was informative for me as someone seeking to understand how funding and support mechanisms can be more effectively distributed across regions.

To end the day, I participated in the museum tours with fellow Wikimedians. We visited the National Museum of Anthropology and the National Museum of Natural History, followed by a brief stop at the Manila Cathedral. The day concluded with a beautiful dinner at the Bayleaf Sky Deck, overlooking the Manila skyline.

What a memorable end to a meaningful summit!

***

To be continued.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation