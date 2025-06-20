Wiki Indaba 2024: From my volunteer experience to my presence at WIKI INDABA 2024

Mascotte de la WIKIINDABA 2024 Photo de Kano Tchapi

Introduction to Wikimedia

Kano Tchapi, a Wikimedia volunteer since March 2022, of Congolese nationality (Congo-Brazzaville), based in Douala. I had the opportunity to attend my first workshop at the French Institute of Douala, led by Arno Boujika, current secretary of the Wikimedia community of Cameroon. It was during this workshop that I created my account and participated in Mois de la Contribution Francophone au Cameroun, under the supervision of Minette Lonstie. Thanks to my efforts, I had the honor of winning the title of best contributor in the Littoral-Ouest campaign.

My Volunteer Dream: The Republic of Congo Wikimedians User Group

In July 2022, drawing on my expertise and experience as a Wikimedian within the Cameroonian Wikimedia community, I was able to establish a Wikimedian User Group in the Republic of Congo, in collaboration with Ryddhel Cyrille NGOULOU BATALA the current president of the Wikimedian User Group in the Republic of Congo with strong support from Wiki-Wake up and the support of several volunteers from French-speaking Africa. As a French-speaking community in Central Africa, we obtained our affiliation with the Wikimedia Foundation in April 2024.

We have led several campaigns, including WPWP2023, Wiki Loves Africa 2023 in collaboration with Valentin from Wikimedia Democratic Republic of Congo, Wiki Loves Earth 2024, and many others.

The obstacle course to obtain the visa

Thanks to my dedication as a Wikimedian to Wikimedia projects in 2023, I was honored to receive a scholarship for the Wiki Indaba 2023 Conference in Agadir, Morocco. However, despite receiving this scholarship, I was unable to access the AVEM for Morocco.

For my second scholarship for the Wiki Indaba 2024 Conference in South Africa, I set myself the goal of obtaining my visa, despite the obstacles. Obtaining my visa to participate in Wiki Indaba was a real obstacle course. Despite the challenges, my determination to participate in this event remained unwavering. It was an enriching experience for me.

Wiki Indaba: What is it?

Wiki Indaba is an annual conference bringing together representatives of Wikimedia communities and projects across Africa. This event serves as a meeting point for all Africans committed to championing the Wikimedia movement on the continent. Over the years, Wiki Indaba has evolved from a simple gathering to reflect on the future to a true voice for Africa. It notably gave rise to the first unified letter addressed to the Wikimedia Foundation, entitled “Letter to Katherine/L2K,” which had a significant impact on Wikimedia groups in Latin America.

Faced with the need to reduce the workload associated with organizing the conference, a process was initiated during the 2018 Wiki Indaba in Tunisia to establish a steering committee to support the Local Organizing Committees (LOCs) for future editions.

My participation in Wiki Indaba 2024

My Experience at Wiki Indaba 2024: An Unforgettable Immersion

In 2024, I had the opportunity to attend the largest conference of African Wikimedians, organized by the Wikimedia Foundation, called Wiki Indaba. This event took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, from October 3 to 6, 2024, at the Capital on the Park Hotel in Sandton.

An International Gathering

The conference brought together participants from several countries, including Kenya, the Republic of Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal, Togo, Nigeria, Benin, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and many other African nations.

Upon my arrival in Johannesburg on October 3, 2024, I had the opportunity to participate in the opening ceremony of Wiki Indaba 2024. The event began with warm songs, welcoming words, and delicious food sharing. The following three days were marked by intense lectures, knowledge sharing, and valuable networking among Wikimedians from the African Wikimedia movement.

On October 5, 2024, I had the honor of volunteering as a Commons support worker in the Injabulo Room. I attended several presentations and shared enriching experiences. Among the highlights, we had the opportunity to visit Soweto, the neighborhood where Nelson Mandela was born.

The presentation that most impressed me was the one on the Afrika Agenda. Through this agenda, we hope to revive the movement in the French-speaking world, with the participation of numerous volunteers and strategies on how to train, retain, and support them.

The conference concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony celebrating Wiki Indaba’s 10th anniversary. This event was rich in exchanges and learning, leaving me with unforgettable memories and many projects in mind. I would like to thank the host country for its hospitality.

Conclusion

My first experience at Wiki Indaba was not only an opportunity to learn and share, but also a source of inspiration for my future contributions to the Wikimedia movement.

