Exploring the Soul of Villages in Adana

Ther0kie, CC BY 4.0

Between May 4–8, 2025, we (Gökhan Can, ToprakM, and myself Biologg) carried out a field study to bring the villages of Adana into the digital world and to record their cultural heritage. This project wasn’t just a photography trip; it was a digital archiving effort to save disappearing ways of life, buildings, traditions, and daily routines, and share them in a free and open way.

By spending time in the villages, we observed daily life and recorded many details—from the design of houses to farming in the fields, from traditional clothes to old gravestones. We also had long conversations with elderly villagers, listening to their childhood memories and stories about the village’s past.

However, this journey was not easy in every aspect.

At times, our camera batteries ran out, and we had to ask local shopkeepers for help to recharge them.

One of our SD cards got corrupted, and we went through some very stressful moments until we managed to back up all the content.

Climbing up to a cave was extremely difficult; our clothes, shoes, and cameras got covered in mud.

In some villages, there was no phone signal, so we couldn’t use maps. Instead, we found our way with the help of shepherds.

Some villages we reached by car were located on high mountain roads. Once, our vehicle broke down on the way, and we were stranded for hours on the mountainside.

ToprakM, CC BY 4.0 Gökhan Can, CC BY-SA 4.0

Despite all these challenges, through team spirit and solidarity in the field, we created a truly valuable archive. We uploaded hundreds of photos to Wikimedia Commons that reflect the nature, culture, and people of the villages. These materials offer an open resource not only for today’s researchers but also for those of the future.

This project reminded us of something important: every village is a living museum in its own right. And we are proud to be digitizing these museums and sharing them with a wider audience.

Gökhan Can, CC BY-SA 4.0 Gökhan Can, CC BY-SA 4.0 ToprakM, CC BY 4.0

Links You Might Be Interested In

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation