Empowering Rural Students with Digital and Problem-Solving Skills: Our Experience at EduWiki Conference 2025 – Wikimedia Community Zanzibar

In late May 2025, Bogotá, Colombia welcomed educators, Wikimedians, students, and knowledge activists from across the globe for the EduWiki Conference 2025 a gathering dedicated to exploring the intersection between education and free knowledge. Known for its vibrant culture and rich history, Bogotá offered an inspiring setting for participants to connect, learn, and collaborate on innovative ways to integrate Wikimedia projects into education systems worldwide.

We are proud to share that as Global WikiEducation Initiative and in collaboration with Wikimedia Community Zanzibar we got a chance to present at this international conference. Under the session, titled “Equipping Computer skills and Problem Solving skills (BoardGames) to local schools”. It was a session that showcased a weekly program initiated by the movement to support students in rural Tanzania by providing computer skills training and board game activities.

After implementing the Kiwix4Schools project with the support of the Wikimedia Foundation, it became evident that many schools lacked the basic digital literacy needed to maximize the benefits of offline educational resources. To address this, we launched a dedicated program at a rural school known as Kajengwa found in Makunduchi, Zanzibar with outdated computers, focusing on fundamental computer skills such as typing, file management, and basic software use.

In addition to digital literacy, we introduced board games sessions. The sessions were designed to improve problem-solving and critical thinking skills among students. This approach has fostered engagement, creativity, and logical reasoning, equipping students with essential skills for both academic and personal growth. The session explored the outcomes of these activities, challenges encountered, and the broader implications of integrating digital literacy and problem-solving initiatives into rural education systems.

A Global Exchange of Ideas

The EduWiki Conference, co-organized by the Wikipedia & Education User Group and Wikimedia Colombia, with generous support from the Wikimedia Foundation, provided a platform to share our experience with a global audience. The three-day event featured sessions on integrating Wikimedia projects like Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons into classrooms and communities. Attendees learned practical approaches for using these platforms to promote collaboration, research, and media literacy.

A key focus this year was the increasing role of technology and AI in supporting Wikimedia’s mission. Participants explored new tools that assist with content translation, accessibility, and newcomer engagement, making Wikimedia projects even more inclusive and impactful.

Cultural Connections and Lasting Memories

Beyond the conference halls, participants immersed themselves in Colombia’s rich cultural heritage. Guided tours to the Museo del Oro (Gold Museum) and Monserrate hill offered insight into the country’s historical and spiritual landmarks. These cultural experiences underscored the conference’s broader mission: to value diverse knowledge systems and foster global collaboration through education.

Looking Ahead

Our participation in the EduWiki Conference 2025 reaffirmed our belief that equitable access to knowledge begins with local empowerment. By combining digital literacy and playful learning through Wikimedia-supported initiatives, we are building a foundation for long-term impact in Tanzania, Zanzibar and beyond.

We extend heartfelt thanks to Wikimedia Colombia for their warm hospitality and to the global Wikimedia education community for the support, encouragement, and shared inspiration.

