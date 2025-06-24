Wiki Loves Ramadan 2025: A Global Celebration of Culture and Knowledge

Ramadan is more than just a month of fasting and prayer—it is a time rich with traditions, stories, and community life across many cultures. In 2025, the Wiki Loves Ramadan campaign once again brought people together worldwide to document and share this vibrant heritage on Wikimedia platforms.

What Is Wiki Loves Ramadan?

Wiki Loves Ramadan is a global volunteer-driven campaign that encourages contributors to create and improve content related to Ramadan. This includes articles, photographs, quotes, and data about the religious, cultural, historical, and social aspects of Ramadan. The goal is to expand knowledge and make it accessible in many languages, helping people everywhere understand Ramadan’s significance beyond borders.

A Truly Global Effort

In 2025, the campaign saw remarkable participation: 29 communities from 18 countries joined hands, including contributors from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nigeria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Ghana, Pakistan, and many others. Through both online and offline events—such as edit-a-thons, workshops, and cultural discussions—volunteers shared local stories and perspectives that enrich Wikipedia and its sister projects.

More than 280 participants took part, with over 210 active editors and 68 organizers supporting the activities. Together, they created and improved over 3,225 pieces of content across Wikimedia projects. Wikipedia alone saw nearly 2,800 new or enhanced articles. Wikimedia Commons, Wikiquote, Wikidata, Wikivoyage, and the Wikimedia Incubator also received significant contributions.

Empowering Communities and Building Skills

Beyond content creation, the campaign fostered learning and community growth. New and emerging communities gained mentoring and technical support. Many organizers were guided on running events, securing grants, and using mobile editing tools—helping them reach wider audiences and build sustainable volunteer bases.

A key focus was on creating content in underrepresented languages. This approach helps reduce knowledge gaps and promotes cultural diversity, aligning with Wikimedia’s mission to provide free and equitable access to knowledge for all.

Celebrating Success

To honor the efforts of contributors, Wiki Knowledge Park hosted a celebration event in Dubai in June 2025. Winners from different countries received digital certificates and international gift vouchers. The event was a joyous occasion for volunteers to connect, share experiences, and reflect on how Ramadan shapes identities across the world.

Looking Forward

The success of Wiki Loves Ramadan 2025 shows the power of collaborative knowledge projects to capture cultural heritage in all its richness. Plans are already underway to expand the campaign in 2026, reaching more communities and partnering with libraries, archives, and cultural institutions to access and share unique Ramadan materials.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation