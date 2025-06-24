WikiIndaba 2025: Call for Scholarship applications & Program submission

Image: Dar es Salaam – Posta.jpg by user:Dicksonpicha, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY SA 4.0

The WikiIndaba 2025 conference organizing team is happy to announce the call for scholarship applications and program submissions.

The WikiIndaba 2025 conference, themed “Tuungane na Tukue Pamoja!,” which in English means “Let’s unite and grow together!,” will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from 21st – 23rd November 2025.

Dar es Salaam is known to be home for the very rich Tanzania hospitality, with heavy warmth of the indigenous hospitality. This tells you we were thinking of ways to ensure you enjoy the WikiIndaba 2025 conference when this location was chosen.

What’s new?

The WikiIndaba 2025 conference promises to be the best yet, as it promises to turn up a notch in the conference program!

As a step towards working the problems highlighted on the Africa Agenda, the WikiIndaba 2025 conference has made room for sessions addressing the problems highlighted on the Africa Agenda by having a session track specific for Africa Agenda! Isn’t that interesting? So, bring it on!

Scholarship applications and program submissions timeline

The scholarship applications and program submissions are open until 23:59 GMT on 20th July 2025.

We welcome program submissions in the following tracks:

Equity, Inclusion, and Community Health/Initiatives

GLAM, Heritage, and Culture

Research , Education & Technology

Movement Governance (Includes Legal, Advocacy & Risks)

Africa Agenda

Submit your proposal here: bit.ly/INDABA25_PROPOSAL

Apply for scholarship here: bit.ly/INDABA25_SCHOLARSHIP

Meet the organizing team

The WikiIndaba 2025 conference organizing team members were carefully chosen to deliver an amazing conference experience to the participants.

A cross section of the conference organizing team can be found here!

We look forward to welcoming you in Dar es Salaam!

