Standing Together for Digital Ubuntu: Reflections from Wikimedians at DRIF 2025

Family photo with Wikimediens at DRIF 2025, Lusaka in Zambia By Manouka via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)



In the heart of Lusaka, Zambia, changemakers and digital right activists from across 66 African countries converge for the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF) 2025 edition, organised by Paradigm Initiative. This year’s theme, Promoting Digital Ubuntu in Approaches to Technology, resonated deeply with our work as Wikimedians. Ubuntu, an African philosophy meaning “I am because we are,” highlights our interconnectedness and shared responsibility in ensuring a more digitally inclusive future. These principles align with Wikimedia’s mission to foster open knowledge and digital equity for all.

For us as Wikimedians, DRIF was more than just a conference. It was a timely reminder that we are not only contributors to free knowledge but also guardians of digital rights and champions of inclusion. Our presence, for the fourth year in a row, reaffirmed the deep interconnection between open knowledge, digital freedom, and equitable access to information. This year, there were about 122 impactful sessions at the intersection of digital innovation and human rights. We participated in the sessions that tackled gender biases in AI, digital rights and inclusion, community empowerment, and lessons from inclusive electoral participation across Africa.

As an advocacy-focused conference, DRIF served as a powerful reminder of Wikimedia’s role in shaping policy and advancing digital rights across Africa. Our work is not limited to the creation of knowledge but extends to advocating for policy changes that protect digital freedoms, promote inclusion, and ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age. Through our conversations and partnerships with policy makers and institutions, we contribute to the ongoing efforts to influence digital policies that prioritize the rights and empowerment of communities across the continent.

Representing the Wikimedia Movement

Being present at DRIF allowed us to showcase Wikimedia’s role in advancing digital rights and free knowledge. Here’s how we contributed.

Jael: Being at DRIF as a Wikimedia representative was powerful. I advocated for free knowledge as a digital right and highlighted our work on access and online safety. Our Ghana Polls presentation sparked collaboration interest from other countries.

Sadik: I joined Candy to co-present a session about how Wikimedia is contributing to reducing the gender gap on the internet. We also shared Wikimedia editing best practices and how wikipedia volunteers can stay safe online.

Key Takeaways from DRIF 2025

What lessons and insights did we gain from the rich conversations and presentations? Here are some of the most important reflections from us.

Emmanuelle (Wikimedia Côte D’Ivoire): Digital Ubuntu is not just a concept, it is urgent. It means embracing our shared humanity online by collaborating, supporting one another, and building digital spaces rooted in care and community. We must unite, share our experiences, and plan for a better digital future in Africa. Creating content on Wikimedia contributes to artificial intelligence by providing data that trains AI systems. This makes our work more relevant than ever.

Harriet (Global Open Initiative Foundation): DRIF helped me connect the dots between digital rights and free knowledge. I learned that policies, digital literacy, and exclusion all impact our work. One lesson stood out: it’s more effective to engage policymakers with solutions than with complaints. As my father would say, “Appeal to them.”

Jael (Open Foundation West Africa): DRIF emphasized how digital rights are central to inclusive societies. Digitalization is a tool to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, especially by ensuring no one is left behind. Without internet access, people are shut out of civic life and economic opportunity. That mission aligns deeply with Wikimedia’s values.

Candy (Wikimedia Community User Group Botswana): Digital inclusion is not just about access; it is also about safety and representation. African women must feel heard and respected online. I was proud to share the #VisibleWikiWomen campaign, which makes African women more visible through Wikimedia. Thanks to Whose Knowledge, we are shaping a more inclusive internet.

Sadik (Dagbani Wikimedians User Group): The DRIF theme “Promoting Digital Ubuntu in Approaches to Technology” reminded me that we are all connected. Inclusive digital policies in the Global South are essential. The Wikimedia Movement’s focus on equity and community ties closely with these values.

Panel on Ghana Polls Project. By Manouka via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Moments That Stayed With Us

Certain conversations and quotes made a lasting impression on us during DRIF 2025. Here are some highlights that resonated deeply.

Emmanuelle: Quotes like, “Ubuntu is a spirit” and “Nothing for them without them,” deeply resonated. Our panel about the Ghana Polls Project, co-hosted with OFWA, Code for Africa, and Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire, showcased how Wikimedians strengthen democracy. I also appreciated the screening of Whisper in the Wires, Paradigm Initiative’s fifth short film inspired by insights from the 2023 Londa Report on Digital Rights and Inclusion in Africa, as well as the announcement of Côte d’Ivoire as the next DRIF host.

Harriet: Gbenga Sesan’s words, “If at any time there should be digital Ubuntu, the time is now,” stuck with me. This quote resonated deeply because of the rise of new technologies, which raise important ethical questions, and also because of how certain groups continue to be excluded or marginalised in digital spaces.

Jael: One quote hit me hard: “Cybersecurity laws in Africa are made not to solve problems but to intimidate journalists.” It reinforced the need to advocate for laws that protect, not harm. Conversations about Big Tech and African elections also emphasized the role of reliable, neutral information.

Candy: The quote, “We are not just users of the internet, we are shapers of it,” summed up my talk perfectly. Presenting on the #VisibleWikiWomen campaign reminded me that we are not alone. We are part of a growing movement to make the internet more inclusive.

Sadik: I attended most of the sessions that we focused on building a culture of diversity and inclusion. One of the quotes that got me really excited was, “When we think about technology, we must think about people who are less privileged in society.” This resonates so well with me considering how much voices from some Wikimedia communities are less represented.

Candy and Sadik presenting at DRIF By Mwintirew via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Looking Ahead

Inspired by DRIF, we are already planning new initiatives and exploring ways to deepen our impact in the digital rights space.

Emmanuelle: At Wikimedia Côte d’Ivoire, I train others on internet safety. Learning from projects like Uganda’s Mobile Solar Computer Classroom gave me new ideas to enhance our outreach.

Harriet: I mentor new editors, and DRIF challenged me to think about doing that safely and legally. We must simplify complex terms and conditions, especially for younger users.

Jael: Ghana Polls is built on digital rights. DRIF inspired me to improve volunteer onboarding and deepen our partnerships with civic groups.

Candy: I left DRIF more committed than ever to helping build a digital world where all voices are heard. Wikimedia offers tools and a community to make that vision real.

Sadik: Right after DRIF, I organized a workshop in Tamale with support from Global Voices and UNESCO Ghana to train Dagbani Wikimedians about how they can build their own road map for Dagbani language digital activism. I incorporated some of the ideas and insights learned from DRIFF 2025.

Wikimedians at a wiki booth. By Mwintirew via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Advice for Future DRIF Participants

For those considering attending future DRIF events, here is some practical advice from our team based on our experiences.

Come prepared to actively engage, share, and learn. It is more than just a conference; it is a space where knowledge, activism, and community intersect. Brand yourself. Wearing a Wiki shirt or sharing stickers helps start conversations.

Conclusion

From high-level policy dialogues to grassroots conversations, DRIF 2025 gave us a space to reflect, recharge, and recommit. As Wikimedians, our work supports digital justice. Whether writing articles, training new editors, or advocating for representation, we are part of something larger.

As we carry the spirit of Ubuntu forward, we remember: we are not just editing the internet. We are transforming it.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation