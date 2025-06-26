Eduwiki 2025 Through My Eyes

EduWiki Conference 2025

The Eduwiki Conference 2025 is a global gathering of education leaders in Wikimedia and mission aligned organizations, dedicated to advancing open educational resources and open knowledge. This year’s conference took place in Bogotá, Colombia, bringing together educators, technologists, policymakers, and community members from around the world most of who were selected through scholarship application after meeting the stated criteria. These group of people encouraged community-driven projects, and aims to democratize knowledge globally.

Conference Objectives

Foster international collaboration among diverse stakeholders in open education

Share innovative projects, research, and best practices in Education

Discuss policy frameworks to support open access to educational resources

Inspire new initiatives to expand open education Globally

Build a vibrant community dedicated to lifelong learning and openness using Wikimedia projects

Conference Set Up

The conference was a capacity development, policies awareness and community network filled forum notably seen in

Key Speakers/Presenters

Conference sessions and Topics

Workshop and interactive activities

Special Highlights

Participants and Stakeholders

Impact and Future plans

Fun Time

Acknowledgements, contact and Follow ups

Some of the capacity development activities includes Capacity Exchange (CapX), a global platform for exchanging knowledge and skills with peers. This platform empowers capacity building and skills development within the Wikimedia movement in a safe community driven way. You can also check this https://capx.toolforge.org/

Let’s Connect showed how to design and implement sessions that not only enhance learning outcomes but also build long-lasting networks. The demonstrated success of pilot initiatives indicates that the Let’s Connect Model can serve as a replicable framework for improving educational outcomes and fostering a more inclusive, impactful, and sustainable Wikimedia ecosystem.

Crafting Impactful Education Newsletters that is Engaging, Informs and Inspires

As Bukola would say, ”Make your headlines Sexy” we covered the essential components of creating a sexy education newsletter headlines, including best practices for content organisation, writing with clarity and purpose, and customising messages for various audiences. We discovered how to use clear calls to action, storytelling strategies, and images to enhance newsletter engagement. In order to guarantee that newsletters successfully reach and educate their target audiences, we discussed methods for enhancing readability and accessibility. https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Education/News

The Wiki Women Lunch was another networking and knowledge sharing event focused on promoting women’s participation in Wikipedia and addressing the gender gap in online knowledge sharing.

Outcome and Impact of the 2025 EduWiki Conference

Promoted Collaboration: Promoted cooperation between Wikimedia devotees, researchers, and educators. Shared Knowledge: facilitated the exchange of research findings and best practices around the use of Wikimedia in education. Encouraged Innovation: Encouraged fresh concepts and methods for maximising the educational value of Wikimedia initiatives. The conference illustrated the value of community involvement in encouraging the usage of Wikimedia projects and the possibility of collaborative methods to education.

