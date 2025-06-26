Promoting Fante Digitally: Fante Wikimedians Collaborate with Radio Windy Bay

As part of the Fante Wikimedians Community’s ongoing mission to elevate the Fante language on the global stage, the group recently partnered with Radio Windy Bay 98.3 FM to host a live radio program under the theme: “Promoting the Fante Language in the Digital Space.” This radio program is part of a broader campaign the community has launched, titled the Fante Wikimedians Community Radio Awareness Tour.

Representing the community were dedicated volunteers Emmanuel Assilidjoe, Gloria Adokoh, and Samuel Adjei, who joined the program to shed light on their work and inspire greater participation in the preservation of the Fante language online.

The Journey of Fante Wikipedia

The program opened with a conversation about how the Fante Wikipedia project began. Gloria Adokoh explained that the initiative started in mid-2022 on the Wikimedia Incubator, where a group of passionate volunteers came together to create content in Fante. The project was led by pioneering Wikimedians including Robert Obiri (User:Robertjamal12), Ebenezer Kobinah Offen (User:EbenOffen1), Suzie Turkson (User:Suzieturkson1), Leonard Nketsia (User:Leonard Nketsia), and Emmanuel Assilidjoe (User:Assilidjoe), with strong support from Fante language students at the University of Education, Winneba – Ajumako Campus.

By April 2023, the project had grown significantly and was officially approved as the Fante Wikipedia, accessible via fat.wikipedia.org. It currently features over 2,000 articles written entirely in Fante, covering topics from politics and cultural heritage to academic content.

Challenges on the Journey

The conversation then shifted to the challenges the community has faced. Emmanuel Assilidjoe pointed out that one major issue is editor retention.

“Because editing Wikipedia is voluntary, many contributors find it difficult to stay active due to the high cost of internet data,” he explained.

Another challenge is the orthographic accuracy of the Fante language.

“Some contributions had grammatical issues, so we’ve taken it upon ourselves to review and correct all articles to maintain language quality and consistency,” he added.

Inspiration and Community Growth

One guest on the program who is a new editor shared how he got involved after attending a campus workshop on July 6, 2024. As a linguistics student, he felt compelled to contribute his knowledge to the project and help enrich Fante language content online.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for the Future

When asked about the long-term vision for Fante Wikipedia, Project Coordinator Emmanuel Assilidjoe emphasized that the goal is enduring.

“Fante Wikipedia is here to stay,” he said. “Despite the yearly challenges, we keep pushing forward. This year, we’ve added a radio tour component to raise awareness and invite more stakeholders and language enthusiasts to join our cause.”

This radio program is part of a broader campaign the community has launched, titled the Fante Wikimedians Community Radio Awareness Tour. The goal is to replicate this effort across multiple radio stations in Ghana’s Central and Western Regions, amplifying the visibility of the Fante Wikipedia and encouraging more community members to participate.

In addition, the group is building strong academic partnerships, including a recent collaboration with the University of Cape Coast’s Department of Ghanaian Languages and Linguistics.

Upcoming Projects and Final Thoughts

The team wrapped up the session by sharing upcoming initiatives such as the Fante Proverbs Voice-Over Project and a photowalk during the Aboakyer Festival in Winneba. These projects aim to connect with native speakers, promote oral traditions, and document the vibrant aspects of Fante culture through multimedia contributions to Wikimedia Commons.

The radio program was a resounding success. It demonstrated the power of local media in amplifying Wikimedia efforts and highlighted how digital tools can be harnessed to preserve and promote indigenous languages. The Fante Wikimedians Community continues to serve as a powerful example of how grassroots movements can drive lasting impact in language preservation and digital inclusion.

