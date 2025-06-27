The Aftermath of the ESEAP Summit 2025 – A collaborative reflection from Raflinoer32 and Wiki Asmah (part 2)

ESEAP Wikimedians from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines at the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025.

Mabuhay!

We hope you enjoyed the first part of our article! If you haven’t read it, you can find the article here.

Through this article, Raflinoer32 from the Wikimedia Bandung Community, Indonesia, and Wiki Asmah from Wikimedia Estonia and the Wikimedia Community User Group Malaysia reflect their experiences participating in the Wikimedia ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025, and this is the continuation of the first part.

What are your plans after ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025?

Wiki Asmah at Bayleaf Sky Deck Restaurant during ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025

Raflinoer32:

After attending the ESEAP Strategy Summit, I am inspired to begin collaborating with Wikimedia communities across countries. Specifically, I plan to initiate cross-border collaboration focused on the preservation of traditional culinary heritage. I currently lead the project WikiCitaRasa, which aims to document traditional recipes from across Indonesia in Wikibooks. I believe that countries within the ESEAP region also possess a rich variety of traditional cuisines. I hope my projects can serve as a gateway for international collaboration, allowing us to collectively document and celebrate the diverse culinary heritage of the ESEAP region through Wikimedia projects.

In addition to cross-border collaboration, I am committed to actively contributing to the Wikimedia movement in the ESEAP region. I aim to leverage my capabilities to support the success of future ESEAP Hub programs. I believe there are many ways I can contribute—ranging from content translation to community empowerment across the region.

Last but not least, I will share the valuable knowledge I gained from the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025 with my beloved community, Wikimedia Bandung, during our monthly meeting. I will disseminate information about the ESEAP Hub, initiate collaborative efforts, and provide other relevant updates. In doing so, I hope to ensure that my community shares a common understanding of the programs and discussions presented at the ESEAP Strategy Summit. After that, I will put this knowledge into real action together with the Wikimedia Bandung Community.

Wiki Asmah:

Following the summit, I feel my inspiration kept on growing in taking the lessons and connections I gained and putting them into action. Over the next few months, I plan to focus on expanding interregional collaborations, particularly through edit-a-thons and thematic writing campaigns that involve more than two countries at once. Inspired by successful past collaborations like the Wikimedia Japan–Turkey–Malaysia Friendship Edit-a-thon, I hope to initiate similar events that encourage multilingual content creation and strengthen bonds between diverse Wikimedia communities.

One of my immediate goals is to continue promoting the Wiki Science Competition throughout the ESEAP region. I plan to reach out to various affiliates to introduce the initiative and understand what support they may need to host their own local editions. By identifying potential challenges, whether logistical, technical, related to volunteer capacity or others, I aim to develop resources and mentoring pathways to make organizing the competition more accessible and enjoyable for new affiliates.

Additionally, since I’ll be staying in Asia for the next couple of months, I am happy to volunteer in ongoing or upcoming Wikimedia projects organized by ESEAP affiliates. Whether it’s supporting events, helping with communications, or offering training sessions, I am excited to contribute in ways that strengthen regional initiatives and build local capacities.

More broadly, I intend to advocate for youth empowerment within the region. I believe we need more spaces that support and celebrate young contributors. I plan to support the development of a regional youth group that can collaborate, lead, and represent the next generation of Wikimedia leaders.

What are your comments or suggestions for ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025?

Raflinoer32 at Bayleaf Sky Deck Restaurant during ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025

Raflinoer32:

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the organizing team and everyone who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the ESEAP Strategy Summit 2025. Through this event, I was able to broaden my horizon on the Wikimedia movement in the ESEAP region. I hope to continue contributing to the mission of free knowledge alongside the amazing people in ESEAP.

As for feedback, I believe that the organizers have carefully considered many aspects and selected the best options for local transportation between the hotel and the airport. However, I would like to suggest providing a collective shuttle service so that participants can travel together. I believe this would be a more efficient option and would help minimize wait times for the participants.



Wiki Asmah:

Firstly, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to the organizing committee, volunteers, and tech team for their outstanding work in planning and executing this summit. From the moment participants arrived, it was clear that every detail had been thoughtfully considered. The welcoming environment and smooth flow of activities allowed everyone to focus on the summit.

The support system in place, ranging from transport coordination to meal planning and information dissemination, was highly efficient. The hybrid infrastructure also demonstrated the team’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that everyone could participate regardless of physical location or personal circumstances. Special appreciation goes to the team members who went above and beyond to assist with information, provide updates, and make sure that all participants felt seen and supported.

In terms of suggestions, I believe some of the sessions could benefit from extended discussion periods. Many conversations were just beginning to deepen when time constraints required them to wrap up. Allowing more time for structured Q&A or breakout discussions would allow more participants to speak up and build upon one another’s ideas. It could also open space for quieter voices to contribute more meaningfully, without the pressure of time.

Another idea worth exploring for future summits is to offer post-session action circles, such as small follow-up groups where participants can collaborate on concrete plans, grant applications, or shared projects based on what was discussed in the sessions throughout the summit. This could help ensure continuity beyond the summit and help turn ideas into actual collaborations.

ESEAP Wikimedians from the Group A bus at the Museum of Anthropology, Manila. Photo by: Ernest Malsin, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Overall, the summit was brilliantly executed and filled with genuine energy, collaboration, and vision. Gatherings like these reminded us how dynamic and resilient our movement truly is. Thank you again to the organizing team and to all the participants who made the summit a memorable and inspiring experience!



Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat!

