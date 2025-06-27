WikiWomen* Summit 2025: Weaving Inclusive Futures Together

We are delighted to announce the return of the WikiWomen* Summit — happening this year at Wikimania 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya!

This Summit will bring together women and gender-diverse Wikimedians from across the movement to collectively reflect, learn, and dream about what feminist futures can look like within the Wikimedia ecosystem. Whether you’re organizing locally, editing globally, or building toward equity in emerging spaces, this is a space designed for you.

What is the WikiWomen* Summit?

The WikiWomen* Summit is part of a long history of feminist organizing within the Wikimedia Movement — from local edit-a-thons to global campaigns like #VisibleWikiWomen, WikiGap, and Art+Feminism. It is an intergenerational, intersectional gathering that centers diverse voices in Wikimedia space. It celebrates the countless contributions of women and gender-diverse communities, while also challenging the systemic barriers that continue to limit who participates in free knowledge — and whose knowledge is considered worth knowing.

In relation to this year’s Wikimania theme, “Wikimania@20: Inclusivity. Impact. Sustainability.” It is a call to action for us. We’re asking:



How can we better care for each other as a movement?

What would feminist governance, knowledge, and technology look like?

And how do we sustain the momentum of gender equity into the future?

What to Expect?

The WikiWomen* Summit 2025 will be a hybrid forum that will take place on 5th August which will be the pre-conference day of Wikimania 2025.

The program will include:

Inspiring keynotes and panels with leaders from the movement

Community showcases featuring regional and thematic Women* organizing

Lightning talks

Creative spaces for collective reflection, rest, and joyful connection

A Wiki Women lunch

This summit will intentionally be designed to be welcoming, accessible, and co-created by participants from diverse Wikimedia communities.

Who is Invited?

Everyone working toward gender equity in the Wikimedia movement is welcome irrespective of whether you are joining this Wikimania as a scholar, self-funded participant or members from the movement partners/affiliates.

The Summit is for:

Women and gender-diverse contributors

Allies and organizers working on feminist or gender-focused initiatives

People participating in closing knowledge and participation gaps related to gender across the movement

across the movement Anyone invested in intersectional equity, justice, solidarity, and care

The asterisk in WikiWomen* is a recognition of gender diversity— not just the Women but affirming the inclusion of trans, non-binary, Two-Spirit, and other gender-diverse people.

Get Involved?

We’ll be sharing more updates in the coming weeks, including:

Program

Opportunities to volunteer or co-facilitate

For now:

Save the date: August 05, 2025.

Registration is open: Link to the registration form!

See more details on: 2025:WikiWomen* Summit and WikiWomen* Summit.

Follow #WikiWomenSummit2025 for updates and conversations.

Let us know if you’d like to help shape the Summit conversations!

Towards a More Inclusive Movement

In gathering again this year, we celebrate the work done, acknowledge what still needs to be done, and recommit to building a Wikimedia movement where everyone’s knowledge and lived experiences are valued.

We hope you’ll join us — in person or online — as we weave a more just and inclusive future for our movement.



📩 Got questions or ideas? Reach out to the organizing team on the discussion page.



📌 Stay connected: #WikiWomenSummit2025 | #Wikimania2025

