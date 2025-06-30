Call for Projects: Wikimania Hackathon 2025 is Coming to Nairobi!

Get ready! The Wikimania Hackathon 2025 is coming to Nairobi, Kenya, and we’re inviting developers, designers, documenters, and all Wikimedians to build, learn, and collaborate.

Whether you’re improving tools, fixing bugs, designing better experiences, or experimenting with bots and APIs, this is your space to connect and contribute.



Event Details:

🗓️ Dates: Tuesday, 5 August – Saturday, 9 August 2025

📍 Location: Nairobi, Kenya

🎯 Format: Onsite Only

🔗 Submit Projects via Phabricator: Wikimania Hackathon 2025 board

💬 Chat Channels: Telegram | Matrix | IRC

What’s the Hackathon All About?

The Hackathon is a collaborative space, not just for code but for innovation, onboarding, and learning. Participants will:

Explore new technologies and Wikimedia tools



Contribute to projects aligned with Wikimedia’s mission



Learn from one another in a welcoming environment



Collaborate on building / contributing to Wikimedia tools.



Connect with a diverse technical community



Key Program Highlights

Hackathon Opening – Official kickoff of the event and project space



– Official kickoff of the event and project space Project Hacking Days – Access to a dedicated onsite space throughout the pre-conference and conference days.



– Access to a dedicated onsite space throughout the pre-conference and conference days. Hackathon Showcase – Present your ideas and progress to the wider Wikimania community



– Present your ideas and progress to the wider Wikimania community Workshops & Sessions – Part of the Technology Track of Wikimania 2025.

Note: There will be newcomer orientation sessions on July 12th (13:00 UTC) and July 19th (16:00 UTC). These sessions are to orient newcomers and to help them set up their environment and answer any hackathon-related questions before the hackathon.



Submit Your Project Idea

To propose your project, start a task on Phabricator and tag it with #Wikimania-Hackathon-2025.

You’ll find a project board with useful columns:

Backlog – Brainstorming or early-stage ideas



– Brainstorming or early-stage ideas Hacking Projects – Active development work



– Active development work Looking for Collaborators – You have a task and want others to join in



– You have a task and want others to join in Newcomer Friendly – Ideal tasks for first-time contributors to Wikimedia tech. Please add tasks you are willing to support mentees to completion on the table.



– Ideal tasks for first-time contributors to Wikimedia tech. Please add tasks you are willing to support mentees to completion on the table. Social Events – This will be an evening of bonding activities (see below!)



– This will be an evening of bonding activities (see below!) Volunteering – Roles to support the event, from documentation to help desk



Social Events

To help participants relax and bond, there will be a series of informal evening social events on the pre-conference day, Tuesday, 5 August, from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm (Kenyan time).

Volunteer Roles & Coordination

The Hackathon thrives with your support! We’re looking for volunteer leads in the following areas:

Photography – Document the experience visually



– Document the experience visually Documentation – Take collaborative notes during sessions



– Take collaborative notes during sessions Blogging – Share daily highlights and interviews



– Share daily highlights and interviews Help Desk – Be a go-to person for questions and guidance



Here’s how to get involved:

Claim the task under the Volunteering column on Phabricator.

As the lead volunteer, create an open Google Sheet and link it as a comment under the task.

Interested volunteers can then add their names and roles directly to the sheet.



Note: This structure will help ensure coordination, delegation, and meaningful contributions.

How to Prepare

Laptop Setup: Make sure you’re ready with Git, Phabricator, and other tools → Setup Guide



Make sure you’re ready with Git, Phabricator, and other tools → Setup Guide Resource Hub: Learn the basics and find “good first tasks” → Hackathon Resources



Learn the basics and find “good first tasks” → Hackathon Resources Check Project Board: Browse existing projects to find what excites you



Browse existing projects to find what excites you Join the Conversation: Use Telegram, Matrix, or IRC to connect before the event



Join Us in Nairobi

The Wikimania Hackathon 2025 is onsite-only, and open to all registered attendees of Wikimania—no extra registration required.

Bring your ideas, your laptop, and your energy to the co-working space and let’s build something together!

Stay Connected

Let’s hack for impact, inclusion, and innovation.

See you in Nairobi! 🇰🇪

