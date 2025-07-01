Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 12

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on X. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!
Upcoming and current events and conversations
Let’s Talk continues
- Elections for the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees: Call for candidates is now open until July 2 at 11:59 UTC.
- Sister projects task force: The sister projects task force has started a community consultation about Wikispore and Wikinews.
- Wikimania 2025: Register now to join Wikimania 2025 virtually from 6–9 August.
- Neutral Point of View: This year’s annual planning saw many conversations about the global trends that affect our movement including neutrality and the NPOV policies.
Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure
- Wikimedia Hackathon 2025: Highlights from Wikimedia Hackathon, a place where everything is ‘technically possible’.
- Wiki Mentor Africa Hackathon: Reflections and insights from participants and mentors.
- Wikimedia API: The MediaWiki Interfaces team will be investing in Wikimedia web (HTTP) APIs to better serve technical volunteer needs and protect Wikimedia infrastructure from potential abuse.
- Tech News: The Editing team will release Multi Check to most Wikipedias. This feature shows multiple Reference checks within the editing experience. This encourages users to add citations when they add multiple new paragraphs to a Wikipedia article. More updates from Tech News week 25 and 26.
- Temporary Accounts: Temporary accounts were rolled out on ten large and medium-size Wikipedias, including Arabic, Chinese, French, Polish, Indonesian and more. Deployments on more Wikipedias will follow this week. Share your thoughts about the project.
- Mobile Apps: Mobile Apps team launched A/B test of Tabbed Browsing on the iOS Wikipedia App. Users in Arabic, English, and Japanese in select regions will see the test.
- WikiGames: The Android team launched Which Came First? — a fun, multilingual trivia game now available to all Android users in nine languages (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish). It’s a new step in making Wikipedia more interactive and engaging for mobile users.
- Community Wishlist: Read results of the recently closed “Wishathon“, our internal hackathon organized by Community Tech to help fulfil more wishes from Community Wishlist.
- Wikifunctions: Read Wikifunctions’ July–September 2025 plans.
- CampaignEvents Extension: CampaignEvents extension has now been deployed to all Wikipedia, meaning that organizers on any language Wikipedia can now gain access to the extension features directly on that Wikipedia through the Wikipedia local admins.
Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity
- Let’s Connect Peer Learning: A look into 3 years of Let’s Connect and peek into what’s next.
- Knowledge Equity Fund: How a Knowledge Equity Fund grantee and a Wikimedia affiliate collaborate on Human Rights.
- A Wiki Minute Videos: We published three new ‘A Wiki Minute’ videos about what it takes to run Wikipedia and more topics. All videos are recorded and captioned in Arabic, German, English, French, Brazilian-Portuguese, Spanish.
Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity
- Legal: Administrative update to the Wikimedia Foundation Terms of Use.
- Global Advocacy: Expanding tech policy knowledge at the first big UN Wikipedia edit-a-thon.
- Legal: We announced that a Wikipedia admin has joined our UK Online Safety Act lawsuit.
Other Movement curated newsletters & news
