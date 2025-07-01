Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2025 Issue 12

by
Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue. Let askcac@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Upcoming and current events and conversations

Let’s Talk continues

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

  • Wikimedia Hackathon 2025Highlights from Wikimedia Hackathon, a place where everything is ‘technically possible’.
  • Wiki Mentor Africa HackathonReflections and insights from participants and mentors.
  • Wikimedia API: The MediaWiki Interfaces team will be investing in Wikimedia web (HTTP) APIs to better serve technical volunteer needs and protect Wikimedia infrastructure from potential abuse.
  • Tech News: The Editing team will release Multi Check to most Wikipedias. This feature shows multiple Reference checks within the editing experience. This encourages users to add citations when they add multiple new paragraphs to a Wikipedia article. More updates from Tech News week 25 and 26.
  • Temporary AccountsTemporary accounts were rolled out on ten large and medium-size Wikipedias, including Arabic, Chinese, French, Polish, Indonesian and more. Deployments on more Wikipedias will follow this week. Share your thoughts about the project.
  • Mobile Apps: Mobile Apps team launched A/B test of Tabbed Browsing on the iOS Wikipedia App. Users in Arabic, English, and Japanese in select regions will see the test.
  • WikiGames: The Android team launched Which Came First? — a fun, multilingual trivia game now available to all Android users in nine languages (Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish). It’s a new step in making Wikipedia more interactive and engaging for mobile users.
  • Community Wishlist: Read results of the recently closed “Wishathon“, our internal hackathon organized by Community Tech to help fulfil more wishes from Community Wishlist.
  • Wikifunctions: Read Wikifunctions’ July–September 2025 plans.
  • CampaignEvents ExtensionCampaignEvents extension has now been deployed to all Wikipedia, meaning that organizers on any language Wikipedia can now gain access to the extension features directly on that Wikipedia through the Wikipedia local admins.

Annual Goals Progress on Knowledge Equity

Annual Goals Progress on Safety & Integrity

Other Movement curated newsletters & news
