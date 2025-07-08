Songs Woven in Thread: The Spirit of the Lambani Women of Hubballi

Under the “Enhancing Indic Oral Culture” initiative on Wikimedia Projects

When I first heard the vibrant echoes of folk songs from a distance, I never imagined the emotional journey that awaited me. As someone who hails from the region of Hubballi, I had grown up seeing the Lambani women—draped in vividly embroidered clothes, adorned with layers of beads, shells, and mirrorwork—but never did I pause to look deeper. I saw beauty, yes, but not the centuries of culture, strength, and art it carried. It wasn’t until I joined my fellow Kannada Wikipedians, Santhosh Notagar and Hariprasad Shetty, on an Indic Oral Culture project to enrich oral culture presence on Wikimedia and to document the Lambani folk culture of North Karnataka, that the true richness of their world unfolded before me.

The plan was simple—head to Hubballi, meet the Lambani women, document their songs and dances, and contribute to preserving their heritage through Wikimedia platforms. But what we encountered was far more profound. The day we arrived, we were welcomed not with formal greetings, but with warmth, amusement and eagerness. A group of Lambani women gathered under the open sky, few wearing their traditional ghaghras and odhnis—the fabric bursting with life in colors. Every inch of their attire was a story—of needlework passed through generations, of mirror pieces reflecting pride, and of bells jingling with every move like an echo of ancestral rhythm.

When they began singing, the air shifted. Their voices carried centuries of wisdom, joy, grief, resistance, and celebration. These were not mere songs—they were oral history, sung with conviction, in a dialect rich with poetic metaphors and ancient phrasing.

Dancing Their Heart Out: A Moment of Pure Joy

As their songs came to an end, something magical happened. One woman began to sway. Another joined in. And soon, the group was dancing—free, expressive, uninhibited. Their feet pounded the ground like it was sacred. Their hands traced movements that spoke without words. The dance was not rehearsed, but instinctive—something older than memory, yet completely alive. In that moment, watching them dance with such abandon and unity, I felt something deep shift inside me. Here were women who have faced marginalisation, stereotypes, and systemic neglect—but none of that could dim their spirit. They danced not just for us, or for the camera, but for themselves—for joy, for sisterhood, and for the ancestors watching over them.

Who Are the Lambanis?

The Lambanis, also known as Banjaras, are a semi-nomadic tribal community historically associated with the movement of goods across the Indian subcontinent. With roots tracing back to Rajasthan and Sindh, they settled across parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh over centuries. Lambani women are especially known for their distinctive attire and embroidery, which UNESCO recognises as part of India’s intangible cultural heritage. Their crafts—mirror work, chain stitch, and patchwork—are often learned from childhood and perfected without formal training.

A Living Heritage: Language, Music, and Oral Tradition

The Lambani dialect is a rich blend of Rajasthani and Hindi, with traces of Kannada, Marathi, and Telugu depending on the region. Their songs often revolve around everyday life, marriage, festivals, nature, and even historical events. These oral traditions serve as a tool of cultural preservation in a world that otherwise threatens to homogenize identities.

During our conversations, we heard songs sung to describe goddesses, songs that blessed the harvest, and others that remembered hardship with dignity. One elderly woman told us, “These songs were given to us by our mothers. When I sing them, I feel like they are still beside me.” That sentiment stayed with me—how culture isn’t just preserved in archives, but in voices, in memories, in moments like this.

Dressing with Purpose: The Artistry of Lambani Women

Their traditional garments are a marvel of indigenous fashion. The ghaghra (long skirt) is heavily embroidered, often with over 20,000 stitches per piece, decorated with mirror work, coins, beads, cowrie shells, and bright threads. The choli (blouse) is short and fitted, while the odhni (veil) drapes over their heads like a tapestry of their lived experiences. What many see as “costume” is actually layered with identity, symbolism, and resistance. For instance, the mirrors stitched into their clothes are believed to ward off evil. The heavy jewellery worn on their arms, necks, and ears is not just decorative—they are symbolic of status, celebration, and even protection.

Modern Struggles, Timeless Strength

Despite their rich culture, the Lambani community continues to face social exclusion and economic challenges. Classified as a Scheduled Tribe in some states and OBC in others, they often lack consistent representation in policy frameworks. Many women told us how younger generations are drifting away from their heritage. With modern schooling and urban migration, fewer girls wear traditional clothes or speak the Lambani dialect fluently. The fear of cultural erasure is real and pressing. This makes documentation and preservation efforts crucial. Initiatives by independent artists, NGOs, and cultural platforms are trying to archive Lambani crafts, promote fair trade embroidery, and teach the younger generation the value of their roots. But more needs to be done.

Why This Experience Changed Me

Before this visit, I admired their clothing. Now, I honour their story.

Before, I saw colour. Now, I see courage.

Documenting the Lambani women was more than a project—it was a homecoming of sorts. It reconnected me to my land, my people, and the incredible tapestry of culture that lives and breathes in North Karnataka. As the music faded that evening and the last dance steps slowed, one woman came up to me, held my hand, and smiled. “Put this on Wikipedia,” she said. “So that when I’m no longer here, people will still know us.” And I promised her I would.

Final Thoughts

The beauty of the Lambani women isn’t just in how they look, dress, or dance—it’s in their resilience, their artistry, and their unshakeable spirit. Through this article and the videos we’ve captured, I hope we can bring attention not just to a community, but to a legacy. Let us not only celebrate them in photos and words, but also fight to preserve their language, their art, and their place in India’s cultural map. Because when they sing, the earth remembers. And when they dance, history comes alive.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation