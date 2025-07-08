WikidataCon 2025: The Call for Proposals is now open

WikidataCon is back! This flagship online conference dedicated to Wikidata and its community returns for 2025. With this year’s theme “Connections”, we’re bringing together contributors, reusers, tool-makers and data enthusiasts in a celebration of collaboration. Whether between Wikimedia Projects, WikiProjects, institutions and data reusers, across languages and communities.



Are you deep into data modelling, or documenting lexicographical data, want to build bridges across communities AND datasets? Now is your chance to be part of the programme:

the Call for Proposals is open!



This conference aims to be a space for meetings and exchanges between different Wikidata communities, including researchers, cultural institutions, linked open data enthusiasts as well as projects that interact with Wikidata on the topics of geographical data, human settlements or local languages that would best fit the following:

The Future of Wikidata

Lexemes and Languages

Linked Open Data Ecosystem

Reuse and Data Partnerships

Providing the World with High Quality Data

Other (Wikibase/LOD)



For more information on submission criteria and/or to submit a proposal, please visit our Call for Proposals site. Proposal submission deadline is until September 1st (23:59) anywhere on earth (AoE). Proposals will be evaluated by the Organisation Team and a first Program schedule will be published on Pretalx during the month of September.

Visit the event page to learn more about WikidataCon 2025, or register to receive updates by e-mail.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation